Euro Sun Mining : UPDATE -- Leading Mining Lawyer Eva Bellissimo to Join Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ('Euro Sun' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Eva Bellissimo has joined the Board of Directors.



Eva Bellissimo is a partner with McCarthy Tétrault LLP, where she is Co-leader, Canada Mining of McCarthy Tétrault's Global Metals & Mining Group. Eva's practice focuses on M&A, corporate finance and securities law compliance matters. With over 17 years of experience in the mining industry, Eva has been a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the industry and has led hundreds of transactions, having developed a strong reputation as a strategic and pragmatic lawyer.

Scott Moore, Euro Sun's CEO states, 'We are pleased to have attracted someone of Eva's experience and depth of knowledge in the mining sector. She has acted on many significant transactions, specifically in the gold sector and will be a valuable addition to the Board. We are excited to add her to the Euro Sun team.'

Eva is recognized in the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory (Mining), Lexpert's Guide to the Leading US/Canada Cross Border Corporate Lawyers in Canada and Lexpert's Global Leader's in Mining. In addition to her law practice, Eva remains actively involved with the University of Western Ontario where she was a regular lecturer on mining corporate finance at the Law School and is the Chair of the Advisory Council for the DAN Management Program. Eva holds a B.A. (ACS) and an LLB from the University of Western Ontario.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.11 million gold equivalent ounces (7.05 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,390 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%).

