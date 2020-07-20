Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Thai Baht (EUR/THB)       

EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Thai central bank says could be several years before tourist numbers normalise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 06:35am BST

Thailand's central bank chief said on Monday it would take several years for foreign tourist numbers to return to the 40 million a year level, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting a lucrative industry that provides a lot of jobs.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) expects only 8 million foreign visitors this year, down 80% from a record 39.8 million last year, when foreign receipts accounted for 11.4% of GDP.

The central bank has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will shrink by a record 8.1%, with bottom seen in the second quarter, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar.

"It will take about two years for the economy to return to the levels before COVID-19," he said. "It will be a long check mark recovery".

The most worrying issue is employment, particularly in the service and manufacturing sector, Veerathai said.

Recent weakness in the baht has been driven by capital outflows on economic and political concerns, Veerathai said, adding the currency would remain volatile.

The baht traded at 31.78 per U.S. dollar at 0540 GMT, around its lowest level in more than seven weeks.

However, fund outflows are not a worry as the country's external positions remain strong, with current account surpluses and low foreign debt, he said, adding the baht would remain

He also said bad loans in the country would rise but new steps should prevent them from surging.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB)
01:35aThai central bank says could be several years before tourist numbers normalis..
RE
07/19Thai central bank says could be several years before tourist numbers normalis..
RE
07/16Asia Rice-Thai rates hit 4-month low on weak demand, baht
RE
07/14Thai economic recovery slows but zero pct policy rate unlikely
RE
07/08Thai financial system more vulnerable as pandemic hits economy - central bank..
RE
07/07Thai shippers cut 2020 export outlook to 10% fall from 8% drop
RE
07/01Thai business groups see economy shrinking 5%-8% this year
RE
06/30Thai economy seen hitting bottom in second quarter - central bank
RE
06/25Investors cut back on Asian FX positions as second-wave risks mount - Reuters..
RE
06/24Thailand's central bank cuts GDP outlook, holds key rate at record low
RE
More news
Chart EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Thai Baht (EUR/THB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group