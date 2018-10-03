CURRENCIES : Euro Gives Back Gains Scored After Italy Signals It Will Play By EU Budget Rules

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch , Aaron Hankin

Deficit target will no longer be wedded to 2.4% for three years, says report in Italian daily

The euro climbed against other currencies early Wednesday on reports Italy may yield ground over a budget stalemate with the European Union, but failed to hold the bulk of the gains.

After reaching an intraday high of $1.1596 versus the dollar, the shared currency last traded at $1.1554, up slightly from $1.1549 in late North American trade on Tuesday.

The euro rally began late in Asian trade after a report in Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera (https://www.corriere.it/politica/18_ottobre_02/segnale-governo-bruxellesdeficit-24-2019-ma-poi-scende-ce01b162-c67f-11e8-8ad0-429d1e46ab5e.shtml?refresh_ce-cp) said that Italy's government planned to trim its budget deficit target over the next three years.

"EURUSD has bounced back off yesterday's 1.15050 low and is heading back toward 1.1600 on a newspaper report that the Italian government plans to reduce its budget deficit to 2% in 2021 after announcing last week that the deficit would be 2.4% for the next three years," wrote Nick Cawley, analyst at Daily FX.

"This caused concern higher up in the EU who warned Italy to trim its deficit targets. Italian bond yields soared to multiyear highs yesterday on the news as investors fled Italian assets."

Italian officials had previously clashed with Brussels over the budget deficit target, which had stoked fears of another crisis in the region and put pressure on Italian stocks and bonds.

The start of the week has been marked by back and forth comments between EU and Italian officials, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at one point warning of a risk of another Greek debt crisis if Italy didn't dial back its deficit spending plans. Tuesday marked a particularly fraught day for the euro amid budgetary squabbling.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. unit against a basket of six major rivals, traded at 95.446, down 0.1% on the day so far.

The British pound was marginally lower, last changing hands at $1.2970 from $1.2980. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a speech at the Conservative conference, calling on the party to unite behind her Brexit plan, according to news reports (http://news.trust.org/item/20181003120637-016bh/).

"There have been no real standout remarks from [May] as far as Brexit is concerned with her stance seemingly little changed despite the recent blows to her proposal," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB. "May warned of the short term damage that a no deal would bring to the U.K. economy before adding that she will not rule this out as it would weaken the country's negotiating position -- seemingly oblivious that this public admission may well do just that."

The Canadian dollar was trading slightly lower against the greenback. A single dollar last bought C$1.2840 versus C$1.2825 late Tuesday.

The Australian dollar slipped further Wednesday after weaker than expected building permits data. The Aussie was last trading at $0.7150, down from $0.7187, representing a 0.5% decline, its lowest level against the dollar since Sept. 18.