Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Eurobank Ergasias S.A.    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.

(EUROB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/09 11:30:00 am
0.83 EUR   0.00%
12:41pEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement
PU
10/03EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : signed the Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
10/01EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Management changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eurobank Ergasias S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Announcement pursuant to article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010, as in force

Eurobank Ergasias SA ('Eurobank') announces, according to article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010, as in force, the following:

  1. Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and based on the relevant notification that Eurobank received from the company 'The Capital Group Companies, Inc.' (hereafter 'CGC'), the percentage of Eurobank's voting rights held indirectly by CGC exceeded on 04.10.2019 the threshold of 5% of the total number of Eurobank's voting rights, including those held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (hereafter 'HFSF'), and CGC's percentage of voting rights in Eurobank's share capital amounted to 5.1302%, corresponding to 190,289,209 voting rights of Eurobank's ordinary shares.
  2. Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 and based on the relevant notification that Eurobank received from CGC, the percentage of Eurobank's voting rights held indirectly by CGC exceeded on 04.10.2019 the threshold of 5% of the total number of Eurobank's voting rights, excluding those held by the HFSF, and CGC's percentage of voting rights in Eurobank's share capital amounted to 5.2033%, corresponding to 190,289,209 voting rights of Eurobank's ordinary shares.

The full chain of the companies through which the aforementioned voting rights are effectively held is outlined below:

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals of is higher that the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010
The Capital Group Companies, lnc. 5.1302% 5.2033% - 5.1302% 5.2033%
Capital Research and Management Company* 5.1302% 5.2033% - 5.1302% 5.2033%
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals of is higher that the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010
The Capital Group Companies, lnc. 5.1302% 5.2033% - 5.1302% 5.2033%
Capital Research and Management Company* 5.1302% 5.2033% - 5.1302% 5.2033%
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals of is higher that the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010 Pursuant to the provisions of article 14 of L. 3556/2007 Pursuant to the provisions of article 7a (par. 6 case c) of L. 3864/2010
The Capital Group Companies, lnc. 5.1302% 5.2033% - 5.1302% 5.2033%
Capital Research and Management Company* 5.1302% 5.2033% - 5.1302% 5.2033%

* Subsidiary of 'The Capital Group Companies, lnc.'

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC') and Capital Bank & Trust Company ('CB&T'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, lnc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital International, lnc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International Κ.Κ. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&Τ is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Eurobank Ergasias S.A. for its own account. Rather, the shares mentioned above are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.
12:41pEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement
PU
10/03EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : signed the Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
10/01EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Management changes
PU
09/30EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Alpha Bank & Eurobank participate jointly in the new EIB Pro..
PU
09/17EUROBANK ERGASIAS : awarded as the “Most Innovative Digital Bank in Wester..
PU
09/02EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Availability of documents to the shareholders
PU
08/30EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Availability of documents to the shareholders
PU
07/26EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Reformation of the Executive Board
PU
07/24EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 24.07.2019
PU
07/15EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Replacement of Hellenic Financial Stability Fund's represent..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 810 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 3 075 M
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,98  €
Last Close Price 0,83  €
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Konstantinos V. Vassiliou Director, Head-Group Corporate Banking & GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.53.70%3 367
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.16%357 490
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%267 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.13%257 188
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.78%210 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.61%191 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group