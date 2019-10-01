Eurobank Ergasias S A : Management changes

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ('Bank') announces that Mr. Athanasios Athanasopoulos is appointed as of 01.10.2019 as General Manager, Head of Group Compliance Sector, in replacement of the departing Mr. Spyridon Goumas.

Mr. A. Athanasopoulos has more than twenty (20) years of experience in companies of the banking and financial services sector in Greece and abroad, having held various significant positions in the areas of organization, credit and internal audit.

The Bank's Management would like to thank Mr. S. Goumas for his contribution to Eurobank Group and wishes best success to Mr. A. Athanasopoulos in his new duties.