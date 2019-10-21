Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Eurobank Ergasias S.A.    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.

(EUROB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eurobank Ergasias S A : awarded as “Best Bank in Greece” for 2019 by Euromoney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Eurobank has been named 'Best Bank in Greece' for 2019 in the context of 'Awards for Excellence 2019' by the internationally renowned Euromoney Magazine, for its overall performance and development.

Presenting the criteria, under which the awards were given, Euromoney mentions the announcement of the all-share merger between Eurobank and Grivalia as the most transformational development in Greece's bank clean - up during the awards period. This deal would make Eurobank, Greece's best capitalized lender, allowing it to target a single - digit NPE ratio by 2021. The drastic reduction of Eurobank's stock of NPEs by €3.5 billion already in 2018, the increase in deposits by € 4.2 billion in Greece, the rationalization of its international network and its initiatives towards supporting healthy and extrovert entrepreneurship were also mentioned.
Eurobank's award as 'Best Bank in Greece' for 2019 by Euromoney, which is one of the most reputable publications in the banking sector internationally, confirms the Bank's strategy while highlighting its leading role in the Greek financial system.

Eurobank was also voted best bank in Greece in the 2019 Euromoney Real Estate Survey Euromoney. Euromoney's annual Real Estate Survey highlighted Eurobank's leading position taking into consideration feedback provided by top companies, professionals and banks operating in Real Estate globally. Eurobank gains this award for a second consecutive year, pointing out the high level of services and products provided in the industry.

Eurobank gained two more distinctions in the context of the annual Euromoney Cash Management Survey as it was named 'Market Leader Cash Management' and 'Best Service Cash Management' among Greek and foreign banks operating in Greece, based on a questionnaire of more than 30,000 transactions, with the main criterion being the evaluation of the services provided for more efficient cash flow management.

This is an award that Eurobank gains each year from 2011 till today in the context of the annual survey conducted by Euromoney for the last 18 years at a global level.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias SA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.
10:16aEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : awarded as “Best Bank in Greece” for 2019 by..
PU
10/10EU clears Greek Hercules plan to cut $33 billion bad loans
RE
10/09EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement
PU
10/03EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : signed the Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
10/01EUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Management changes
PU
09/30EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Alpha Bank & Eurobank participate jointly in the new EIB Pro..
PU
09/17EUROBANK ERGASIAS : awarded as the “Most Innovative Digital Bank in Wester..
PU
09/02EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Availability of documents to the shareholders
PU
08/30EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Availability of documents to the shareholders
PU
07/26EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Reformation of the Executive Board
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 811 M
EBIT 2019 928 M
Net income 2019 126 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 3 260 M
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,00  €
Last Close Price 0,88  €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgios P. Zanias Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Konstantinos V. Vassiliou Director, Head-Group Corporate Banking & GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A.62.96%3 632
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.50%385 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.69%275 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION23.17%275 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.44%213 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group