Eurobank Ergasias S A : awarded as “Best Bank in Greece” for 2019 by Euromoney

Eurobank has been named 'Best Bank in Greece' for 2019 in the context of 'Awards for Excellence 2019' by the internationally renowned Euromoney Magazine, for its overall performance and development.

Presenting the criteria, under which the awards were given, Euromoney mentions the announcement of the all-share merger between Eurobank and Grivalia as the most transformational development in Greece's bank clean - up during the awards period. This deal would make Eurobank, Greece's best capitalized lender, allowing it to target a single - digit NPE ratio by 2021. The drastic reduction of Eurobank's stock of NPEs by €3.5 billion already in 2018, the increase in deposits by € 4.2 billion in Greece, the rationalization of its international network and its initiatives towards supporting healthy and extrovert entrepreneurship were also mentioned.

Eurobank's award as 'Best Bank in Greece' for 2019 by Euromoney, which is one of the most reputable publications in the banking sector internationally, confirms the Bank's strategy while highlighting its leading role in the Greek financial system.

Eurobank was also voted best bank in Greece in the 2019 Euromoney Real Estate Survey Euromoney. Euromoney's annual Real Estate Survey highlighted Eurobank's leading position taking into consideration feedback provided by top companies, professionals and banks operating in Real Estate globally. Eurobank gains this award for a second consecutive year, pointing out the high level of services and products provided in the industry.

Eurobank gained two more distinctions in the context of the annual Euromoney Cash Management Survey as it was named 'Market Leader Cash Management' and 'Best Service Cash Management' among Greek and foreign banks operating in Greece, based on a questionnaire of more than 30,000 transactions, with the main criterion being the evaluation of the services provided for more efficient cash flow management.

This is an award that Eurobank gains each year from 2011 till today in the context of the annual survey conducted by Euromoney for the last 18 years at a global level.