Eurobank Ergasias : Αcquisition of Eurobank's shares by subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings...

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (hereafter 'Eurobank') announces, pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Public disclosure of inside information), and following notification received from Fairfax, that the subsidiary of Fairfax «Odyssey Reinsurance Company» purchased the below shares of Eurobank:

Legal Name Date Number of Eurobank's shares Average acquisition price Odyssey Reinsurance Company 28.12.2018 1,678,592 0.4909 31.12.2018 2,000,000 0.5277