EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA (EUROB)
Eurobank Ergasias : Αcquisition of Eurobank's shares by subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings...

01/02/2019 | 04:54pm CET

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (hereafter 'Eurobank') announces, pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Public disclosure of inside information), and following notification received from Fairfax, that the subsidiary of Fairfax «Odyssey Reinsurance Company» purchased the below shares of Eurobank:

Legal Name Date Number of Eurobank's shares Average acquisition price
Odyssey Reinsurance Company 28.12.2018 1,678,592 0.4909
31.12.2018 2,000,000 0.5277

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:53:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 833 M
EBIT 2018 868 M
Net income 2018 144 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,79
P/E ratio 2019 5,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 1 180 M
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 0,95 €
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios C. Chryssikos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA-36.47%1 356
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.00%324 627
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA0.00%270 403
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%241 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%223 046
WELLS FARGO0.00%216 910
