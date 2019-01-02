Eurobank Ergasias : Αcquisition of Eurobank's shares by subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings...

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (hereafter 'Eurobank') announces, pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Public disclosure of inside information), and following notification received from Fairfax, that the subsidiary of Fairfax «Odyssey Reinsurance Company» purchased the below shares of Eurobank:
|
Legal Name
|
Date
|
Number of Eurobank's shares
|
Average acquisition price
|
Odyssey Reinsurance Company
|
28.12.2018
|
1,678,592
|
0.4909
|
31.12.2018
|
2,000,000
|
0.5277
Disclaimer
