Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Eurobank Ergasias SA    EUROB   GRS323003012

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA

(EUROB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eurobank Ergasias : Availability of documents to the shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ('Bank' or 'Eurobank') announces that pursuant to article 63 of l. 4601/2019, as of today, 30.08.2019, the following documents are available to Eurobank's shareholders on Eurobank's website www.eurobank.gr as well as at the registered seat of the Bank in Athens, 8 Othonos Str., 105 57 (tel. 210 3337000):

  1. the Draft Demerger Deed of Eurobank;
  2. the transformation balance sheet of the sector being hived down as of 30.06.2019;
  3. the annual financial statements and the Directors' Reports for the last three (3) financial years of Eurobank;
  4. the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Eurobank for the six months ended June 30th 2019;
  5. the explanatory report of the Draft Demerger Deed of the Board of Directors of Eurobank to its shareholders;
  6. the report on the transformation balance sheet of the hived down sector, for the determination of the book values of the assets and liabilities of the hived down sector as at 30.06.2019 and the Draft Demerger Deed, carried out by the certified auditor Mr. Dimitris Katsibokis (SOEL Reg. No 34671) of the audit firm 'Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A.'.

Eurobank's shareholders are invited to take notice of the above documents, which will remain available to them for until the end of the general meeting which will be called to decide for the demerger.

The completion of the hive down is subject to the required by the Law approval by the General Meeting of the shareholders of Eurobank as well as the receipt of all necessary approvals by the competent Authorities.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 19:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA
03:02pEUROBANK ERGASIAS : Availability of documents to the shareholders
PU
07/26EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Reformation of the Executive Board
PU
07/24EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 24.07.2019
PU
07/15EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Replacement of Hellenic Financial Stability Fund's represent..
PU
06/28EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Initiation of the hive down process of the banking sector of..
PU
06/27EUROBANK ERGASIAS : to sell sour mortgage loan notes to Pimco unit
RE
06/27EUROBANK ERGASIAS : signs binding agreement for PILLAR and enters exclusive disc..
PU
06/26EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Completion of the process for the sale of shares that were f..
PU
06/19EUROBANK ERGASIAS : “Eurobank Digital Academy for Business”
PU
06/14EUROBANK ERGASIAS : Sale of shares that were formed from the aggregation of frac..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 876 M
EBIT 2019 1 005 M
Net income 2019 290 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,64x
P/E ratio 2020 7,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 2 986 M
Chart EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA
Duration : Period :
Eurobank Ergasias SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,93  €
Last Close Price 0,78  €
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios C. Chryssikos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA38.06%3 192
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%349 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%258 630
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%254 396
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.24%203 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group