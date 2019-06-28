Log in
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA

EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA

(EUROB)
News 
Eurobank Ergasias : Initiation of the hive down process of the banking sector of Eurobank

Eurobank Ergasias : Initiation of the hive down process of the banking sector of Eurobank

0
06/28/2019

Further to the announcement dated 26.11.2018, Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ('Bank' or 'Eurobank' or 'Demerged Entity') informs the investment community that the Board of Directors' ('BoD') of the Bank decided on 28.06.2019 the initiation of the hive down process of the banking sector of Eurobank and its transfer to a new company-credit institution that will be established ('the Beneficiary').

Following the hive down, the Demerged Entity will cease to be a credit institution and will maintain activities and assets that are not related to the main banking activity.

The above hive down via the establishment of a new company will be implemented with a combined application of Article 16 of L. 2515/1997, and of Articles 57 (3) and 59 et segg. of L. 4601/2019.

June 30th, 2019, was defined as the transformation date, after which all actions that will take place and will concern the hived down sector shall be treated as occurring on behalf of the Beneficiary.

The completion of the hive down is subject to the required by the Law approvals of the BoD and the General Meeting of the shareholders of Eurobank as well as the receipt of all necessary approvals by the competent Authorities.

The Bank will keep the investment community updated on the progress of the hive down process.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 18:01:11 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 788 M
EBIT 2019 818 M
Net income 2019 196 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,57
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capitalization 3 079 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fokion C. Karavias Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikos Vasileios Karamouzis Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros E. Ioannou Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Charalampos Harris V Kokologiannis Chief Financial Officer & GM-Group Finance
Georgios C. Chryssikos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA53.70%3 499
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.49%353 023
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.72%294 793
BANK OF AMERICA13.27%268 226
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%215 859
WELLS FARGO-0.61%208 043
