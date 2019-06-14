Log in
Eurobank Ergasias : Sale of shares that were formed from the aggregation of fractional balances

06/14/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Eurobank Ergasias S.A. ('the Bank') informs that, following a relevant decision of the Board of Directors, the Bank shall proceed on 24.06.2019 to the sale of the 888 ordinary shares that were formed from the aggregation of fractional balances as a result of the share capital increase of the Bank due to its merger with GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC, as this corporate action has been resolved, among others, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank's shareholders held on 05.04.2019 and approved by the Ministry of Finance and Development on 17.05.2019 pursuant to its decision No. 1547823-1.

Eurobank Equities Investment Firm S.A. has been appointed as that member of the Athens Exchange ('ATHEX') for executing the sale of the shares pursuant to the applicable legislation.

On the scheduled date 24.06.2019, the starting price of the sale of these shares will not deviate more than 5% of the closing price of the immediately preceding date of the ATHEX trading session.

The net proceeds from the sale will be distributed to the beneficiaries under the Bank's responsibility.

The Bank will update on the outcome of the sale as well as on the procedure regarding the distribution of the proceeds from the sale to the beneficiaries with a new announcement.

For further information, shareholders could contact the Bank's Investor Information Services Division at 8, Iolkou Str. & Filikis Etaireias, 14234 N. Ionia (tel. +30 210-3522400), during working days and hours.

Disclaimer

Eurobank Ergasias SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
