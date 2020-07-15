Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Eurobio Scientific    ALERS   FR0013240934

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC

(ALERS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurobio Scientific : expands into Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Benelux with the acquisition of TECOmedical AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:21am EDT

TEPAFCPI

Next financial meeting

TEPAFCPI

Disclaimer

Eurobio Scientific SA published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC
03:21aEUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : expands into Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Benelux with..
PU
01:30aEUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : expands into Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Benelux by a..
AQ
06/09EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : CNR validation of two COVID-19 serology tests
PU
06/09EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : CNR validation of two COVID-19 serology tests
GL
05/13EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : and the Hospices Civils de Lyon join forces to develop a ba..
GL
05/11EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : proprietary PCR test confirmed as part of the fight against..
PU
05/11EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : Eurobio Scientific's proprietary PCR test confirmed as part..
GL
05/05EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : and NG Biotech enter into a marketing agreement for COVID-1..
GL
04/14EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : Strong growth of 2019 annual results
PU
04/14EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : Strong growth of 2019 annual results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 58,7 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 11,3 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 94,4 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Eurobio Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 €
Last Close Price 8,34 €
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Carle Chairman-Management Board
Jean-Pierre Hermet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte Chief Financial Officer
Michel Picot Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick de Roquemaurel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC77.83%108
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.79%29 181
MODERNA, INC.283.64%27 910
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.36%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION17.98%21 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group