EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC

(ALERS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 09/30 11:35:22 am
3.65 EUR   +3.40%
Eurobio Scientific : joins the Enternext PEA PME 150 index

10/01/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Eurobio Scientific joins the Enternext PEA PME 150 index

Paris, October 1st 2019 – 8:00 am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), the leading French group in the field of in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, joins the Enternext PEA PME 150 index of Euronext Paris from October 1st, 2019.

This index includes the 150 largest capitalizations, in terms of free float, among the companies listed on Euronext Paris or Euronext Growth Paris that are eligible for the PEA PME scheme and are among the 80% most liquid.

The PEA PME 150 index is particularly followed by institutional investors, in particular by the 20 specialized PEA PME funds.

Eurobio Scientific also joined the Euronext Tech Croissance index in 2019 and historically belongs to the Euronext Growth BPI Innovation and Euronext Growth Allshares indices.

Next Financial Meeting
2019 half-year results: October 15 2019



About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in the United States and in the UK.

 

For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com

 

The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation / Enternext PEA PME 150 / Euronext Tech Croissance.indices.

Symbol : ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934  -  Reuters : ALERS.PA  - Bloomberg : ALERS:FP

 
 


Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 56,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,00 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 14,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 40,9 M
Chart EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Eurobio Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,20  €
Last Close Price 3,65  €
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Michel Carle Chairman-Management Board
Jean-Pierre Hermet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte Chief Financial Officer
Michel Picot Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick de Roquemaurel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC19.09%45
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC28.59%29 041
LONZA GROUP32.31%25 229
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 692
INCYTE CORPORATION16.73%15 661
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.50.72%12 915
