Eurobio Scientific joins the Enternext PEA PME 150 index

Paris, October 1st 2019 – 8:00 am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), the leading French group in the field of in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, joins the Enternext PEA PME 150 index of Euronext Paris from October 1st, 2019.

This index includes the 150 largest capitalizations, in terms of free float, among the companies listed on Euronext Paris or Euronext Growth Paris that are eligible for the PEA PME scheme and are among the 80% most liquid.

The PEA PME 150 index is particularly followed by institutional investors, in particular by the 20 specialized PEA PME funds.

Eurobio Scientific also joined the Euronext Tech Croissance index in 2019 and historically belongs to the Euronext Growth BPI Innovation and Euronext Growth Allshares indices.

Next Financial Meeting

2019 half-year results: October 15 2019







About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in the United States and in the UK.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris



Euronext Growth BPI Innovation / Enternext PEA PME 150 / Euronext Tech Croissance.indices.



Symbol : ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters : ALERS.PA - Bloomberg : ALERS:FP









Attachment