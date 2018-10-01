Log in
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED (ECT)
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight

10/01/2018 | 09:05am CEST

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight



Guernsey, 1 October 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 24 September 2018 and 28 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 19,369 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.78 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
24/09/2018 BATE 62 6.82 423
  XLON 1,373 6.87 9,428
  CHIX 233 6.85 1,596
  TRQX 496 6.86 3,403
  Total 2,164 6.86 14,850
         
25/09/2018 BATE 128 6.80 870
  XLON 2,586 6.80 17,597
  CHIX 278 6.80 1,890
  TRQX 1,227 6.80 8,339
  Total 4,219 6.80 28,697
         
26/09/2018 BATE 128 6.80 870
  XLON 3,024 6.80 20,554
  CHIX 302 6.80 2,054
  TRQX 622 6.80 4,227
  Total 4,076 6.80 27,705
         
27/09/2018 BATE 128 6.76 865
  XLON 3100 6.80 21,065
  CHIX 388 6.76 2,623
  TRQX 398 6.79 2,704
  Total 4,014 6.79 27,257
         
28/09/2018 BATE 127 6.80 864
  XLON 4,397 6.69 29,424
  CHIX 372 6.80 2,530
  TRQX      
  Total 4,896 6.70 32,817


Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,521,405 (equal to 28.0% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,599,649, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.




ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 24 September 2018 and 28 September 2018:



  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
24/09/2018 XLON 485 6.88 3,336.80
  BATE 62 6.82 422.84
  CHIX 58 6.82 395.56
  XLON 66 6.86 452.76
  XLON 73 6.86 500.78
  XLON 602 6.86 4,129.72
  TRQX 432 6.86 2,963.52
  CHIX 106 6.86 727.16
  CHIX 69 6.86 473.34
  XLON 147 6.86 1,008.42
  TRQX 64 6.86 439.04
  Total 2,164 6.86 14,849.94
         
25/09/2018 XLON 471 6.82 3,212.22
  XLON 443 6.82 3,021.26
  XLON 405 6.82 2,762.10
  XLON 152 6.82 1,036.64
  TRQX 500 6.82 3,410.00
  XLON 413 6.82 2,816.66
  CHIX 278 6.80 1,890.40
  BATE 128 6.80 870.40
  XLON 151 6.80 1,026.80
  XLON 127 6.80 863.60
  TRQX 657 6.78 4,454.46
  TRQX 70 6.78 474.60
  XLON 407 6.74 2,743.18
  XLON 17 6.74 114.58
  Total 4,219 6.80 28,696.90
         
26/09/2018 TRQX 147 6.84  1,005.48
  XLON 482 6.80  3,277.60
  CHIX 100 6.80  680.00
  CHIX 128 6.80  870.40
  CHIX 74 6.80  503.20
  BATE 128 6.80  870.40
  XLON 443 6.80  3,012.40
  XLON 224 6.80  1,523.20
  XLON 870 6.80  5,916.00
  XLON 250 6.80  1,700.00
  XLON 291 6.80  1,978.80
  TRQX 81 6.80  550.80
  TRQX 191 6.80  1,298.80
  XLON 216 6.78  1,464.48
  XLON 248 6.78  1,681.44
  TRQX 203 6.76  1,372.28
  Total 4,076 6.80 27,705.28
         
27/09/2018 XLON 353 6.80 2400.40
  XLON 1931 6.80 13130.80
  XLON 381 6.80 2590.80
  TRQX 207 6.80 1407.60
  TRQX 125 6.80 850.00
  XLON 116 6.78 786.48
  XLON 319 6.76 2156.44
  CHIX 243 6.76 1642.68
  CHIX 145 6.76 980.20
  BATE 128 6.76 865.28
  TRQX 66 6.76 446.16
  Total 4,014 6.79 27,256.84
         
28/09/2018 XLON 483 6.80   3,284.40
  CHIX 372 6.80   2,529.60
  BATE 127 6.80   863.60
  XLON 395 6.76   2,670.20
  XLON 402 6.70   2,693.40
  XLON 586 6.70   3,926.20
  XLON 478 6.68   3,193.04
  XLON 542 6.66    3,609.72
  XLON 708 6.66   4,715.28
  XLON 65 6.64   431.60
  XLON 738 6.64   4,900.32
         
         
         
         
         
  Total 4,896 6.70 32,817.36

© GlobeNewswire 2018
