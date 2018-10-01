Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight







Guernsey, 1 October 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 24 September 2018 and 28 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 19,369 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.78 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 24/09/2018 BATE 62 6.82 423 XLON 1,373 6.87 9,428 CHIX 233 6.85 1,596 TRQX 496 6.86 3,403 Total 2,164 6.86 14,850 25/09/2018 BATE 128 6.80 870 XLON 2,586 6.80 17,597 CHIX 278 6.80 1,890 TRQX 1,227 6.80 8,339 Total 4,219 6.80 28,697 26/09/2018 BATE 128 6.80 870 XLON 3,024 6.80 20,554 CHIX 302 6.80 2,054 TRQX 622 6.80 4,227 Total 4,076 6.80 27,705 27/09/2018 BATE 128 6.76 865 XLON 3100 6.80 21,065 CHIX 388 6.76 2,623 TRQX 398 6.79 2,704 Total 4,014 6.79 27,257 28/09/2018 BATE 127 6.80 864 XLON 4,397 6.69 29,424 CHIX 372 6.80 2,530 TRQX Total 4,896 6.70 32,817





Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,521,405 (equal to 28.0% of the Company’s share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,599,649, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.









