Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Five

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Five

Guernsey, 10 September 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 9,190 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.82 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 03/09/2018 BATE 32 6.94 222 XLON 1,257 6.86 8,623 CHIX 50 6.90 345 TRQX 119 6.87 818 Total 1,458 6.86 10,008 04/09/2018 BATE 63 6.94 437 XLON 863 6.86 5,920 CHIX 60 6.92 415 TRQX 486 6.86 3,334 Total 1,472 6.87 10,107 05/09/2018 BATE 426 6.78 2,888 XLON 2,181 6.84 14,909 CHIX 192 6.78 1,302 TRQX 871 6.79 5,916 Total 3,670 6.82 25,014 06/09/2018 BATE 401 6.86 2,751 XLON 233 6.82 1,589 CHIX 40 6.84 274 TRQX 0 - - Total 674 6.84 4,614 07/09/2018 BATE 432 6.78 2,929 XLON 827 6.78 5,605 CHIX 167 6.76 1,129 TRQX 490 6.75 3,305 Total 1,916 6.77 12,968





Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,473,451 (equal to 27.9% of the Company’s share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,647,603, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.









Set out below are all trades completed between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 03/09/2018 BATE 32 6.94 222.08 TRQX 25 6.92 173.00 CHIX 18 6.90 124.20 CHIX 32 6.90 220.80 XLON 3 6.86 20.58 XLON 500 6.86 3,430.00 XLON 441 6.86 3,025.26 TRQX 94 6.86 644.84 XLON 313 6.86 2,147.18 Total 1,458 6.86 10,007.94 04/09/2018 BATE 30 6.94 208.20 BATE 33 6.94 229.02 CHIX 33 6.92 228.36 CHIX 20 6.92 138.40 CHIX 7 6.92 48.44 XLON 41 6.86 281.26 XLON 171 6.86 1,173.06 XLON 197 6.86 1,351.42 TRQX 38 6.86 260.68 TRQX 19 6.86 130.34 TRQX 9 6.86 61.74 TRQX 149 6.86 1,022.14 TRQX 51 6.86 349.86 XLON 454 6.86 3,114.44 TRQX 8 6.86 54.88 TRQX 3 6.86 20.58 TRQX 5 6.86 34.30 TRQX 4 6.86 27.44 TRQX 5 6.86 34.30 TRQX 1 6.86 6.86 TRQX 92 6.86 631.12 TRQX 18 6.86 123.48 TRQX 50 6.86 343.00 TRQX 14 6.86 96.04 TRQX 4 6.86 27.44 TRQX 16 6.86 109.76 Total 1,472 6.87 10,106.56 05/09/2018 XLON 449 6.80 3,053.20 XLON 757 6.80 5,147.60 TRQX 511 6.80 3,474.80 XLON 237 6.90 1,635.30 XLON 15 6.90 103.50 XLON 5 6.90 34.50 XLON 228 6.90 1,573.20 XLON 490 6.86 3,361.40 TRQX 182 6.78 1,233.96 BATE 426 6.78 2,888.28 TRQX 178 6.78 1,206.84 CHIX 142 6.78 962.76 CHIX 50 6.78 339.00 Total 3,670 6.82 25,014.34 06/09/2018 CHIX 40 6.84 273.60 XLON 170 6.82 1,159.40 XLON 63 6.82 429.66 BATE 248 6.86 1,701.28 BATE 95 6.86 651.70 BATE 58 6.86 397.88 Total 674 6.84 4,613.52 07/09/2018 XLON 185 6.74 1,246.90 XLON 49 6.80 333.20 TRQX 43 6.80 292.40 XLON 412 6.80 2,801.60 CHIX 167 6.76 1,128.92 BATE 248 6.78 1,681.44 BATE 108 6.78 732.24 BATE 76 6.78 515.28 TRQX 447 6.74 3,012.78 XLON 181 6.76 1,223.56 Total 1,916 6.77 12,968.32



