EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED (ECT)
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Five

09/10/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Five  

Guernsey, 10 September 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 9,190 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.82 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
  

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
  

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
03/09/2018 BATE 32 6.94 222
  XLON 1,257 6.86 8,623
  CHIX 50 6.90 345
  TRQX 119 6.87 818
  Total 1,458 6.86 10,008
         
04/09/2018 BATE 63 6.94 437
  XLON 863 6.86 5,920
  CHIX 60 6.92 415
  TRQX 486 6.86 3,334
  Total 1,472 6.87 10,107
         
05/09/2018 BATE 426 6.78 2,888
  XLON 2,181 6.84 14,909
  CHIX 192 6.78 1,302
  TRQX 871 6.79 5,916
  Total 3,670 6.82 25,014
         
06/09/2018 BATE 401 6.86 2,751
  XLON 233 6.82 1,589
  CHIX 40 6.84 274
  TRQX 0 - -
  Total 674 6.84 4,614
         
07/09/2018 BATE 432 6.78 2,929
  XLON 827 6.78 5,605
  CHIX 167 6.76 1,129
  TRQX 490 6.75 3,305
  Total 1,916 6.77 12,968


Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,473,451 (equal to 27.9% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,647,603, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.




ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018:



  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
03/09/2018 BATE 32 6.94 222.08
  TRQX 25 6.92 173.00
  CHIX 18 6.90 124.20
  CHIX 32 6.90 220.80
  XLON 3 6.86 20.58
  XLON 500 6.86 3,430.00
  XLON 441 6.86 3,025.26
  TRQX 94 6.86 644.84
  XLON 313 6.86 2,147.18
  Total 1,458 6.86 10,007.94
         
04/09/2018 BATE 30 6.94 208.20
  BATE 33 6.94 229.02
  CHIX 33 6.92 228.36
  CHIX 20 6.92 138.40
  CHIX 7 6.92 48.44
  XLON 41 6.86 281.26
  XLON 171 6.86 1,173.06
  XLON 197 6.86 1,351.42
  TRQX 38 6.86 260.68
  TRQX 19 6.86 130.34
  TRQX 9 6.86 61.74
  TRQX 149 6.86 1,022.14
  TRQX 51 6.86 349.86
  XLON 454 6.86 3,114.44
  TRQX 8 6.86 54.88
  TRQX 3 6.86 20.58
  TRQX 5 6.86 34.30
  TRQX 4 6.86 27.44
  TRQX 5 6.86 34.30
  TRQX 1 6.86 6.86
  TRQX 92 6.86 631.12
  TRQX 18 6.86 123.48
  TRQX 50 6.86 343.00
  TRQX 14 6.86 96.04
  TRQX 4 6.86 27.44
  TRQX 16 6.86 109.76
  Total 1,472 6.87 10,106.56
         
05/09/2018 XLON 449 6.80 3,053.20
  XLON 757 6.80 5,147.60
  TRQX 511 6.80 3,474.80
  XLON 237 6.90 1,635.30
  XLON 15 6.90 103.50
  XLON 5 6.90 34.50
  XLON 228 6.90 1,573.20
  XLON 490 6.86 3,361.40
  TRQX 182 6.78 1,233.96
  BATE 426 6.78 2,888.28
  TRQX 178 6.78 1,206.84
  CHIX 142 6.78 962.76
  CHIX 50 6.78 339.00
  Total 3,670 6.82 25,014.34
         
06/09/2018 CHIX 40 6.84 273.60
  XLON 170 6.82 1,159.40
  XLON 63 6.82 429.66
  BATE 248 6.86 1,701.28
  BATE 95 6.86 651.70
  BATE 58 6.86 397.88
  Total 674 6.84 4,613.52
         
07/09/2018 XLON 185 6.74 1,246.90
  XLON 49 6.80 333.20
  TRQX 43 6.80 292.40
  XLON 412 6.80 2,801.60
  CHIX 167 6.76 1,128.92
  BATE 248 6.78 1,681.44
  BATE 108 6.78 732.24
  BATE 76 6.78 515.28
  TRQX 447 6.74 3,012.78
  XLON 181 6.76 1,223.56
  Total 1,916 6.77 12,968.32



© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70,4 M
EBIT 2018 56,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 72,2 M
Yield 2018 9,36%
P/E ratio 2018 10,26
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 447 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.56%516
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.30%43 787
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.33%41 270
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.53%33 364
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-27.42%29 799
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.27%26 453
