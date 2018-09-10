Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Five
0
09/10/2018 | 10:01am CEST
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Five
Guernsey, 10 September 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 9,190 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.82 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
03/09/2018
BATE
32
6.94
222
XLON
1,257
6.86
8,623
CHIX
50
6.90
345
TRQX
119
6.87
818
Total
1,458
6.86
10,008
04/09/2018
BATE
63
6.94
437
XLON
863
6.86
5,920
CHIX
60
6.92
415
TRQX
486
6.86
3,334
Total
1,472
6.87
10,107
05/09/2018
BATE
426
6.78
2,888
XLON
2,181
6.84
14,909
CHIX
192
6.78
1,302
TRQX
871
6.79
5,916
Total
3,670
6.82
25,014
06/09/2018
BATE
401
6.86
2,751
XLON
233
6.82
1,589
CHIX
40
6.84
274
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
674
6.84
4,614
07/09/2018
BATE
432
6.78
2,929
XLON
827
6.78
5,605
CHIX
167
6.76
1,129
TRQX
490
6.75
3,305
Total
1,916
6.77
12,968
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,473,451 (equal to 27.9% of the Company’s share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,647,603, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018: