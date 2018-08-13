Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week One
08/13/2018 | 03:01am EDT
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Contact: International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week One
Guernsey, 13 August 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 6 August 2018 and 10 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 18,185 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.26 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
06/08/2018
BATE
0
-
-
XLON
1,894
7.22
13,677
CHIX
0
-
-
TRQX
1,079
7.19
7,759
Total
2,973
7.21
21,436
07/08/2018
BATE
414
7.26
3,006
XLON
1,283
7.24
9,286
CHIX
361
7.24
2,613
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
2,058
7.24
14,904
08/08/2018
BATE
289
7.26
2,098
XLON
805
7.23
5,822
CHIX
662
7.25
4,801
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
1,756
7.24
12,721
09/08/2018
BATE
111
7.26
806
XLON
4,300
7.26
31,207
CHIX
392
7.25
2,843
TRQX
14
7.24
101
Total
4,817
7.26
34,957
10/08/2018
BATE
0
-
-
XLON
6,581
7.29
47,961
CHIX
0
-
-
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
6,581
7.29
47,961
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,424,075 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,696,979, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 6 August 2018 and 10 August 2018:
Platform code
Volume
Price
Gross Value (€)
06/08/2018
XLON
74
7.24
535.76
TRQX
74
7.24
535.76
XLON
420
7.24
3,040.80
XLON
228
7.22
1,646.16
XLON
96
7.22
693.12
XLON
230
7.22
1,660.60
XLON
308
7.22
2,223.76
TRQX
5
7.22
36.10
XLON
241
7.22
1,740.02
XLON
111
7.22
801.42
TRQX
368
7.20
2,649.60
TRQX
355
7.18
2,548.90
TRQX
277
7.18
1,988.86
XLON
108
7.18
775.44
XLON
78
7.18
560.04
Total
2,973
7.21
21,436.34
07/08/2018
CHIX
29
7.26
210.54
CHIX
122
7.26
885.72
CHIX
1
7.26
7.26
BATE
165
7.26
1,197.9
BATE
2
7.26
14.52
BATE
83
7.26
602.58
BATE
81
7.26
588.06
BATE
83
7.26
602.58
CHIX
209
7.22
1,508.98
XLON
345
7.26
2,504.70
XLON
47
7.22
339.34
XLON
139
7.22
1,003.58
XLON
209
7.22
1,508.98
XLON
11
7.22
79.42
XLON
99
7.24
716.76
XLON
359
7.24
2,599.16
XLON
74
7.22
534.28
Total
2,058
7.24
14,904.36
08/08/2018
BATE
95
7.26
689.70
BATE
125
7.26
907.50
BATE
69
7.26
500.94
CHIX
162
7.28
1,179.36
CHIX
200
7.28
1,456.00
CHIX
300
7.22
2,166.00
XLON
486
7.24
3,518.64
XLON
33
7.22
238.26
XLON
286
7.22
2,064.92
Total
1,756
7.24
12,721.32
09/08/2018
XLON
305
7.26
2,214.30
XLON
3,454
7.26
25,076.04
XLON
541
7.24
3,916.84
CHIX
81
7.24
586.44
CHIX
84
7.24
608.16
CHIX
84
7.28
611.52
CHIX
80
7.24
579.20
CHIX
63
7.26
457.38
TRQX
14
7.24
101.36
BATE
111
7.26
805.86
Total
4,817
7.26
34,957.10
10/08/2018
XLON
350
7.28
2548.00
XLON
1,000
7.28
7280.00
XLON
500
7.26
3630.00
XLON
7
7.26
50.82
XLON
704
7.26
5111.04
XLON
388
7.26
2816.88
XLON
119
7.26
863.94
XLON
60
7.26
435.60
XLON
617
7.32
4516.44
XLON
446
7.30
3255.80
XLON
385
7.34
2825.90
XLON
250
7.32
1830.00
XLON
147
7.32
1076.04
XLON
79
7.28
575.12
XLON
310
7.30
2263.00
XLON
400
7.30
2920.00
XLON
290
7.30
2117.00
XLON
122
7.30
890.60
XLON
1
7.22
7.22
XLON
406
7.26
2947.56
Total
6,581
7.29
47,960.96
