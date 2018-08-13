Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week One

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week One

Guernsey, 13 August 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 6 August 2018 and 10 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 18,185 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.26 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 06/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,894 7.22 13,677 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 1,079 7.19 7,759 Total 2,973 7.21 21,436 07/08/2018 BATE 414 7.26 3,006 XLON 1,283 7.24 9,286 CHIX 361 7.24 2,613 TRQX 0 - - Total 2,058 7.24 14,904 08/08/2018 BATE 289 7.26 2,098 XLON 805 7.23 5,822 CHIX 662 7.25 4,801 TRQX 0 - - Total 1,756 7.24 12,721 09/08/2018 BATE 111 7.26 806 XLON 4,300 7.26 31,207 CHIX 392 7.25 2,843 TRQX 14 7.24 101 Total 4,817 7.26 34,957 10/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 6,581 7.29 47,961 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 6,581 7.29 47,961

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,424,075 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,696,979, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 6 August 2018 and 10 August 2018:

Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 06/08/2018 XLON 74 7.24 535.76 TRQX 74 7.24 535.76 XLON 420 7.24 3,040.80 XLON 228 7.22 1,646.16 XLON 96 7.22 693.12 XLON 230 7.22 1,660.60 XLON 308 7.22 2,223.76 TRQX 5 7.22 36.10 XLON 241 7.22 1,740.02 XLON 111 7.22 801.42 TRQX 368 7.20 2,649.60 TRQX 355 7.18 2,548.90 TRQX 277 7.18 1,988.86 XLON 108 7.18 775.44 XLON 78 7.18 560.04 Total 2,973 7.21 21,436.34 07/08/2018 CHIX 29 7.26 210.54 CHIX 122 7.26 885.72 CHIX 1 7.26 7.26 BATE 165 7.26 1,197.9 BATE 2 7.26 14.52 BATE 83 7.26 602.58 BATE 81 7.26 588.06 BATE 83 7.26 602.58 CHIX 209 7.22 1,508.98 XLON 345 7.26 2,504.70 XLON 47 7.22 339.34 XLON 139 7.22 1,003.58 XLON 209 7.22 1,508.98 XLON 11 7.22 79.42 XLON 99 7.24 716.76 XLON 359 7.24 2,599.16 XLON 74 7.22 534.28 Total 2,058 7.24 14,904.36 08/08/2018 BATE 95 7.26 689.70 BATE 125 7.26 907.50 BATE 69 7.26 500.94 CHIX 162 7.28 1,179.36 CHIX 200 7.28 1,456.00 CHIX 300 7.22 2,166.00 XLON 486 7.24 3,518.64 XLON 33 7.22 238.26 XLON 286 7.22 2,064.92 Total 1,756 7.24 12,721.32 09/08/2018 XLON 305 7.26 2,214.30 XLON 3,454 7.26 25,076.04 XLON 541 7.24 3,916.84 CHIX 81 7.24 586.44 CHIX 84 7.24 608.16 CHIX 84 7.28 611.52 CHIX 80 7.24 579.20 CHIX 63 7.26 457.38 TRQX 14 7.24 101.36 BATE 111 7.26 805.86 Total 4,817 7.26 34,957.10 10/08/2018 XLON 350 7.28 2548.00 XLON 1,000 7.28 7280.00 XLON 500 7.26 3630.00 XLON 7 7.26 50.82 XLON 704 7.26 5111.04 XLON 388 7.26 2816.88 XLON 119 7.26 863.94 XLON 60 7.26 435.60 XLON 617 7.32 4516.44 XLON 446 7.30 3255.80 XLON 385 7.34 2825.90 XLON 250 7.32 1830.00 XLON 147 7.32 1076.04 XLON 79 7.28 575.12 XLON 310 7.30 2263.00 XLON 400 7.30 2920.00 XLON 290 7.30 2117.00 XLON 122 7.30 890.60 XLON 1 7.22 7.22 XLON 406 7.26 2947.56 Total 6,581 7.29 47,960.96

