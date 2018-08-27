Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Three
0
08/27/2018 | 09:01am CEST
Guernsey, 27 August 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 20 August 2018 and 24 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 10,322 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
20/08/2018
BATE
326
7.18
2,341
XLON
0
-
-
CHIX
120
7.18
861
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
446
7.18
3,202
21/08/2018
BATE
0
-
-
XLON
3,082
7.16
22,067
CHIX
205
7.17
1,471
TRQX
7
7.18
50
Total
3,294
7.16
23,588
22/08/2018
BATE
132
7.12
940
XLON
2,369
7.10
16,814
CHIX
140
7.09
993
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
2,641
7.10
18,746
23/08/2018
BATE
0
-
-
XLON
1,601
7.02
11,237
CHIX
55
7.01
386
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
1,656
7.02
11,622
24/08/2018
BATE
24
6.92
166
XLON
2,215
6.98
15,451
CHIX
46
6.95
320
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
2,285
6.97
15,937
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,455,186 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,665,868, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 20 August 2018 and 24 August 2018:
Platform code
Volume
Price
Gross Value (€)
20/08/2018
BATE
182
7.18
1,306.76
CHIX
71
7.20
511.20
BATE
144
7.18
1,033.92
CHIX
49
7.14
349.86
Total
446
7.18
3,201.74
21/08/2018
CHIX
72
7.20
518.40
XLON
112
7.16
801.92
XLON
83
7.16
594.28
XLON
131
7.16
937.96
XLON
124
7.16
887.84
XLON
86
7.16
615.76
XLON
660
7.16
4,725.60
XLON
140
7.16
1,002.40
XLON
65
7.16
465.40
XLON
318
7.16
2,276.88
XLON
205
7.16
1,467.80
XLON
142
7.16
1,016.72
CHIX
70
7.16
501.20
TRQX
7
7.18
50.26
XLON
77
7.16
551.32
XLON
205
7.16
1,467.80
XLON
205
7.16
1,467.80
XLON
41
7.16
293.56
CHIX
63
7.16
451.08
XLON
488
7.16
3,494.08
Total
3,294
7.16
23,588.06
22/08/2018
BATE
117
7.12
833.04
BATE
15
7.10
106.50
XLON
340
7.08
2,407.20
CHIX
68
7.10
482.80
CHIX
72
7.08
509.76
XLON
67
7.08
474.36
XLON
237
7.08
1,677.96
XLON
64
7.08
453.12
XLON
290
7.08
2,053.20
XLON
341
7.08
2,414.28
XLON
513
7.12
3,652.56
XLON
17
7.12
121.04
XLON
500
7.12
3,560.00
Total
2,641
7.10
18,745.82
23/08/2018
CHIX
26
7.00
182.00
CHIX
29
7.02
203.58
XLON
498
7.00
3,486.00
XLON
12
7.00
84.00
XLON
596
7.00
4,172.00
XLON
95
7.06
670.70
XLON
400
7.06
2,824.00
Total
1,656
7.02
11,622.28
24/08/2018
XLON
185
6.98
1,291.30
XLON
12
6.98
83.76
XLON
236
6.98
1,647.28
XLON
72
6.98
502.56
XLON
195
6.98
1,361.10
XLON
390
6.98
2,722.20
XLON
92
6.98
642.16
XLON
23
6.98
160.54
XLON
505
6.98
3,524.90
XLON
40
6.98
279.20
XLON
465
6.96
3,236.40
BATE
8
6.90
55.20
BATE
8
6.92
55.36
BATE
8
6.94
55.52
CHIX
21
6.94
145.74
CHIX
23
6.96
160.08
CHIX
2
7.00
14.00
Total
2,285
6.97
15,937.30
