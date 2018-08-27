Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Three

Guernsey, 27 August 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 20 August 2018 and 24 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 10,322 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 20/08/2018 BATE 326 7.18 2,341 XLON 0 - - CHIX 120 7.18 861 TRQX 0 - - Total 446 7.18 3,202 21/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 3,082 7.16 22,067 CHIX 205 7.17 1,471 TRQX 7 7.18 50 Total 3,294 7.16 23,588 22/08/2018 BATE 132 7.12 940 XLON 2,369 7.10 16,814 CHIX 140 7.09 993 TRQX 0 - - Total 2,641 7.10 18,746 23/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,601 7.02 11,237 CHIX 55 7.01 386 TRQX 0 - - Total 1,656 7.02 11,622 24/08/2018 BATE 24 6.92 166 XLON 2,215 6.98 15,451 CHIX 46 6.95 320 TRQX 0 - - Total 2,285 6.97 15,937

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,455,186 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,665,868, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 20 August 2018 and 24 August 2018:

Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 20/08/2018 BATE 182 7.18 1,306.76 CHIX 71 7.20 511.20 BATE 144 7.18 1,033.92 CHIX 49 7.14 349.86 Total 446 7.18 3,201.74 21/08/2018 CHIX 72 7.20 518.40 XLON 112 7.16 801.92 XLON 83 7.16 594.28 XLON 131 7.16 937.96 XLON 124 7.16 887.84 XLON 86 7.16 615.76 XLON 660 7.16 4,725.60 XLON 140 7.16 1,002.40 XLON 65 7.16 465.40 XLON 318 7.16 2,276.88 XLON 205 7.16 1,467.80 XLON 142 7.16 1,016.72 CHIX 70 7.16 501.20 TRQX 7 7.18 50.26 XLON 77 7.16 551.32 XLON 205 7.16 1,467.80 XLON 205 7.16 1,467.80 XLON 41 7.16 293.56 CHIX 63 7.16 451.08 XLON 488 7.16 3,494.08 Total 3,294 7.16 23,588.06 22/08/2018 BATE 117 7.12 833.04 BATE 15 7.10 106.50 XLON 340 7.08 2,407.20 CHIX 68 7.10 482.80 CHIX 72 7.08 509.76 XLON 67 7.08 474.36 XLON 237 7.08 1,677.96 XLON 64 7.08 453.12 XLON 290 7.08 2,053.20 XLON 341 7.08 2,414.28 XLON 513 7.12 3,652.56 XLON 17 7.12 121.04 XLON 500 7.12 3,560.00 Total 2,641 7.10 18,745.82 23/08/2018 CHIX 26 7.00 182.00 CHIX 29 7.02 203.58 XLON 498 7.00 3,486.00 XLON 12 7.00 84.00 XLON 596 7.00 4,172.00 XLON 95 7.06 670.70 XLON 400 7.06 2,824.00 Total 1,656 7.02 11,622.28 24/08/2018 XLON 185 6.98 1,291.30 XLON 12 6.98 83.76 XLON 236 6.98 1,647.28 XLON 72 6.98 502.56 XLON 195 6.98 1,361.10 XLON 390 6.98 2,722.20 XLON 92 6.98 642.16 XLON 23 6.98 160.54 XLON 505 6.98 3,524.90 XLON 40 6.98 279.20 XLON 465 6.96 3,236.40 BATE 8 6.90 55.20 BATE 8 6.92 55.36 BATE 8 6.94 55.52 CHIX 21 6.94 145.74 CHIX 23 6.96 160.08 CHIX 2 7.00 14.00 Total 2,285 6.97 15,937.30

