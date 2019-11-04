Log in
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 November 2019

11/04/2019 | 03:00am EST

Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 November 2019

Guernsey, 4 November 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 28 October 2019 and 1 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the “Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 15,212 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.12 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
28/10/2019BATE1227.20878
 XLON2,3507.1916,900
 CHIX2627.241,897
 TRQX1447.161,032
 Total2,8787.1920,707
29/10/2019BATE1207.16859
 XLON2,5447.1418,158
 CHIX2647.131,881
 TRQX1597.161,138
 Total3,0877.1422,037
30/10/2019BATE867.10611
 XLON2,5607.1018,183
 CHIX1927.101,363
 TRQX1617.121,146
 Total2,9997.1021,303
31/10/2019BATE827.08581
 XLON2,4767.0917,564
 CHIX1947.061,370
 TRQX1617.081,140
 Total2,9137.0920,654
01/11/2019BATE1647.081,161
 XLON2,6877.0919,062
 CHIX2517.091,779
 TRQX2337.101,654
 Total3,3357.0923,656

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,952,406 (equal to 34.2% of the Company’s share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,427,032 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 28 October 2019 and 1 November 2019:

 Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
28/10/2019XLON  374  7.14  2,670.36
 XLON  348  7.24  2,519.52
 XLON  306  7.20  2,203.20
 XLON  297  7.24  2,150.28
 XLON  286  7.20  2,059.20
 CHIX  262  7.24  1,896.88
 XLON  242  7.24  1,752.08
 TRQX  139  7.16  995.24
 BATE  122  7.20  878.40
 XLON  100  7.14   714.00
 XLON  100  7.10  710.00
 XLON  100  7.10  710.00
 XLON  59  7.12  420.08
 XLON  26  7.24  188.24
 XLON  26  7.10   184.60
 XLON  26  7.14  185.64
 XLON  17  7.24  123.08
 XLON  17  7.18  122.06
 XLON  14  7.24  101.36
 XLON  12  7.20   86.40
 TRQX  5  7.26  36.30
  2,8787.1920,706.92
29/10/2019XLON  3517.14  2,506.14
 XLON  3337.16  2,384.28
 XLON  3157.16  2,255.40
 XLON  2757.12  1,958.00
 XLON  2717.12  1,929.52
 XLON  2227.14  1,585.08
 CHIX  1837.12  1,302.96
 TRQX  1597.16  1,138.44
 XLON  1447.14  1,028.16
 XLON  1367.14  971.04
 BATE  1207.16  859.20
 XLON  997.12  704.88
 XLON  837.14  592.62
 XLON  697.12  491.28
 CHIX  687.14  485.52
 XLON  637.12  448.56
 XLON  607.12  427.20
 XLON  567.12  398.72
 XLON  267.12  185.12
 XLON  187.12  128.16
 CHIX  137.14  92.82
 XLON  97.12   64.08
 XLON  87.14  57.12
 XLON  67.12  42.72
  3,0877.1422,037.02
30/10/2019XLON  850  7.12  6,052.00
 XLON  105  7.10  745.50
 XLON  362   7.10  2,570.20
 XLON  500  7.10  3,550.00
 XLON  243  7.10  1,725.30
 XLON  278  7.08  1,968.24
 XLON  222  7.08  1,571.76
 TRQX  161  7.12  1,146.32
 CHIX  4  7.08  28.32
 CHIX  95  7.08  672.60
 CHIX  93  7.12  662.16
 BATE  86  7.10  610.60
  2,9997.1021,303.00
31/10/2019XLON  400  7.10  2,840.00
 XLON  300  7.10  2,130.00
 XLON  176  7.10  1,249.60
 XLON  124  7.10  880.40
 XLON  507  7.10  3,599.70
 XLON  200  7.08  1,416.00
 XLON  51  7.10  362.10
 XLON  149  7.10  1,057.90
 XLON  200  7.08  1,416.00
 XLON  94  7.08  665.52
 XLON  172  7.08  1,217.76
 XLON  103  7.08  729.24
 TRQX  161  7.08  1,139.88
 CHIX  194  7.06  1,369.64
 BATE  82  7.08  580.56
  2,9137.0920,654.30
01/11/2019XLON  1,300  7.10  9,230.00
 XLON  300  7.08  2,124.00
 CHIX  101  7.10  717.10
 XLON  248  7.10  1,760.80
 XLON  157  7.08  1,111.56
 CHIX  150  7.08  1,062.00
 TRQX  233  7.10  1,654.30
 XLON  345  7.10  2,449.50
 XLON  55  7.08  389.40
 XLON  250  7.08  1,770.00
 XLON  32  7.08  226.56
 BATE  164  7.08  1,161.12
  3,3357.0923,656.34


© GlobeNewswire 2019
