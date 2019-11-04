Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 November 2019
0
11/04/2019 | 03:00am EST
Contact: International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 November 2019
Guernsey, 4 November 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 28 October 2019 and 1 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the “Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 15,212 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.12 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
28/10/2019
BATE
122
7.20
878
XLON
2,350
7.19
16,900
CHIX
262
7.24
1,897
TRQX
144
7.16
1,032
Total
2,878
7.19
20,707
29/10/2019
BATE
120
7.16
859
XLON
2,544
7.14
18,158
CHIX
264
7.13
1,881
TRQX
159
7.16
1,138
Total
3,087
7.14
22,037
30/10/2019
BATE
86
7.10
611
XLON
2,560
7.10
18,183
CHIX
192
7.10
1,363
TRQX
161
7.12
1,146
Total
2,999
7.10
21,303
31/10/2019
BATE
82
7.08
581
XLON
2,476
7.09
17,564
CHIX
194
7.06
1,370
TRQX
161
7.08
1,140
Total
2,913
7.09
20,654
01/11/2019
BATE
164
7.08
1,161
XLON
2,687
7.09
19,062
CHIX
251
7.09
1,779
TRQX
233
7.10
1,654
Total
3,335
7.09
23,656
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,952,406 (equal to 34.2% of the Company’s share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,427,032 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed 28 October 2019 and 1 November 2019: