Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 April 2019

04/15/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 April 2019

Guernsey, 15 April 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 8 April 2019 and 12 April 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the “Third Buyback Programme”), it bought back 7,503 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.05 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
08/04/2019 BATE - - 0
  XLON 620 7.00 4,340
  CHIX 35 7.00 245
  TRQX 20 6.96 139
  Total 675 7.00 4,724
         
09/04/2019 BATE 8 7.08 57
  XLON 2,170 7.07 15,339
  CHIX 139 7.08 987
  TRQX - - 0
  Total 2,317 7.07 16,380
         
10/04/2019 BATE 21 7.02 147
  XLON 525 7.02 3,686
  CHIX 142 7.02 997
  TRQX 87 7.02 611
  Total 775 7.02 5,441
         
11/04/2019 BATE 19 7.04 134
  XLON 1,946 7.05 13,713
  CHIX 149 7.04 1,050
  TRQX 87 7.04 612
  Total 2,201 7.05 15,509
         
12/04/2019 BATE 19 7.04 134
  XLON 1,291 7.05 9,096
  CHIX 144 7.04 1,014
  TRQX 81 7.04 570
  Total 1,535 7.04 10,813



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,776,648 (equal to 29.4% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,036,714, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 8 April 2019 and 12 April 2019:



  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
08/04/2019 CHIX 35 7.00 245.00
  XLON 379 7.00 2,653.00
  XLON 55 7.00 385.00
  XLON 186 7.00 1,302.00
  TRQX 20 6.96 139.20
  Total 675 7.00 4,724.20
         
09/04/2019 XLON 526 7.10 3,734.60
  XLON 500 7.10 3,550.00
  CHIX 139 7.08 984.12
  BATE 8 7.08 56.64
  XLON 135 7.06 953.10
  XLON 161 7.06 1,136.66
  XLON 347 7.06 2,449.82
  XLON 130 7.06 917.80
  XLON 371 7.00 2,597.00
  Total 2,317 7.07 16,379.74
         
10/04/2019 TRQX 87 7.02 610.74
  BATE 21 7.02 147.42
  CHIX 142 7.02 996.84
  XLON 192 7.02 1,347.84
  XLON 77 7.02 540.54
  XLON 203 7.02 1,425.06
  XLON 41 7.02 287.82
  XLON 12 7.02 84.24
  Total 775 7.02 5,440.50
         
11/04/2019 CHIX 31 7.06 218.86
  XLON 801 7.06 5,655.06
  XLON 368 7.04 2,590.72
  XLON 185 7.04 1,302.40
  XLON 16 7.04 112.64
  XLON 62 7.04 436.48
  CHIX 118 7.04 830.72
  BATE 19 7.04 133.76
  TRQX 87 7.04 612.48
  XLON 377 7.04 2,654.08
  XLON 137 7.02 961.74
  Total 2,201 7.05 15,508.94
         
12/04/2019 XLON 343 7.06 2,421.58
  TRQX 81 7.04 570.24
  BATE 19 7.04 133.76
  CHIX 144 7.04 1,013.76
  XLON 200 7.04 1,408.00
  XLON 200 7.04 1,408.00
  XLON 41 7.04 288.64
  XLON 219 7.04 1,541.76
  XLON 44 7.04 309.76
  XLON 244 7.04 1,717.76
  Total 1,535 7.04 10,813.26




© GlobeNewswire 2019
