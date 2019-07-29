Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019

Guernsey, 29 July 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 22 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the “Fourth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 10,619 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.62 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 22/07/2019 BATE 73 7.62 556 XLON 400 7.62 3,048 CHIX 97 7.62 739 TRQX 289 7.62 2,202 Total 859 7.62 6,546 23/07/2019 BATE 74 7.62 564 XLON 1,809 7.63 13,808 CHIX 101 7.62 770 TRQX 293 7.60 2,227 Total 2,277 7.63 17,369 24/07/2019 BATE 75 7.60 570 XLON 2,021 7.60 15,360 CHIX 110 7.60 836 TRQX 302 7.60 2,295 Total 2,508 7.60 19,061 25/07/2019 BATE 85 7.62 648 XLON 1,978 7.59 15,017 CHIX 138 7.62 1,052 TRQX 306 7.61 2,328 Total 2,507 7.60 19,044 26/07/2019 BATE 86 7.52 647 XLON 1,921 7.68 14,749 CHIX 181 7.66 1,386 TRQX 280 7.65 2,141 Total 2,468 7.67 18,923







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,842,131 (equal to 30.2% of the Company’s share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,637,898, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





Set out below are all trades completed between 22 July 2019 and 26 July 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 22/07/2019 TRQX 123 7.62 937.26 XLON 200 7.62 1,524.00 CHIX 97 7.62 739.14 BATE 73 7.62 556.26 TRQX 130 7.62 990.60 TRQX 36 7.62 274.32 XLON 64 7.62 487.68 XLON 136 7.62 1,036.32 Total 859 7.62 6,545.58 23/07/2019 XLON 304 7.64 2,322.56 XLON 525 7.64 4,011.00 XLON 355 7.64 2,712.2 XLON 200 7.62 1,524.00 CHIX 101 7.62 769.62 BATE 62 7.62 472.44 BATE 12 7.62 91.44 XLON 425 7.62 3,238.50 TRQX 293 7.60 2,226.80 Total 2,277 7.63 17,368.56 24/07/2019 XLON 990 7.60 7,524.00 XLON 461 7.60 3,503.60 XLON 361 7.60 2,743.60 TRQX 302 7.60 2,295.20 XLON 111 7.60 843.60 CHIX 110 7.60 836.00 XLON 77 7.60 585.20 BATE 75 7.60 570.00 XLON 21 7.60 159.60 Total 2,508 7.60 19,060.80 25/07/2019 XLON 728 7.60 5,532.80 XLON 373 7.60 2,834.80 XLON 339 7.58 2,569.62 XLON 327 7.60 2,485.2 TRQX 130 7.58 985.40 CHIX 123 7.62 937.26 TRQX 100 7.58 758.00 XLON 100 7.54 754.00 BATE 85 7.62 647.70 TRQX 69 7.70 531.30 XLON 65 7.56 491.40 XLON 46 7.58 348.68 CHIX 15 7.62 114.30 TRQX 7 7.60 53.20 Total 2,507 7.60 19,043.66 26/07/2019 XLON 500 7.68 3,840.00 XLON 384 7.72 2,964.48 XLON 275 7.54 2,073.50 XLON 216 7.72 1,667.52 CHIX 181 7.66 1,386.46 TRQX 175 7.66 1,340.50 XLON 130 7.70 1,001.00 XLON 116 7.66 888.56 XLON 100 7.72 772.00 XLON 100 7.72 772.00 XLON 100 7.70 770.00 BATE 86 7.52 646.72 TRQX 68 7.60 516.80 TRQX 37 7.66 283.42 Total 2,468 7.67 18,922.96



