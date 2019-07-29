Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 03:00am EDT

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019

Guernsey, 29 July 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 22 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the “Fourth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 10,619 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.62 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
22/07/2019 BATE 73 7.62 556
  XLON 400 7.62 3,048
  CHIX 97 7.62 739
  TRQX 289 7.62 2,202
  Total 859 7.62 6,546
23/07/2019 BATE 74 7.62 564
  XLON 1,809 7.63 13,808
  CHIX 101 7.62 770
  TRQX 293 7.60 2,227
  Total 2,277 7.63 17,369
24/07/2019 BATE 75 7.60 570
  XLON 2,021 7.60 15,360
  CHIX 110 7.60 836
  TRQX 302 7.60 2,295
  Total 2,508 7.60 19,061
25/07/2019 BATE 85 7.62 648
  XLON 1,978 7.59 15,017
  CHIX 138 7.62 1,052
  TRQX 306 7.61 2,328
  Total 2,507 7.60 19,044
26/07/2019 BATE 86 7.52 647
  XLON 1,921 7.68 14,749
  CHIX 181 7.66 1,386
  TRQX 280 7.65 2,141
  Total 2,468 7.67 18,923



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,842,131 (equal to 30.2% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,637,898, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


Set out below are all trades completed between 22 July 2019 and 26 July 2019:



  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
22/07/2019 TRQX 123 7.62 937.26
  XLON 200 7.62 1,524.00
  CHIX 97 7.62 739.14
  BATE 73 7.62 556.26
  TRQX 130 7.62 990.60
  TRQX 36 7.62 274.32
  XLON 64 7.62 487.68
  XLON 136 7.62 1,036.32
  Total 859 7.62 6,545.58
23/07/2019 XLON 304 7.64 2,322.56
  XLON 525 7.64 4,011.00
  XLON 355 7.64 2,712.2
  XLON 200 7.62 1,524.00
  CHIX 101 7.62 769.62
  BATE 62 7.62 472.44
  BATE 12 7.62 91.44
  XLON 425 7.62 3,238.50
  TRQX 293 7.60 2,226.80
  Total 2,277 7.63 17,368.56
24/07/2019 XLON 990 7.60 7,524.00
  XLON 461 7.60 3,503.60
  XLON 361 7.60 2,743.60
  TRQX 302 7.60 2,295.20
  XLON 111 7.60 843.60
  CHIX 110 7.60 836.00
  XLON 77 7.60 585.20
  BATE 75 7.60 570.00
  XLON 21 7.60 159.60
  Total 2,508 7.60 19,060.80
25/07/2019 XLON 728 7.60 5,532.80
  XLON 373 7.60 2,834.80
  XLON 339 7.58 2,569.62
  XLON 327 7.60 2,485.2
  TRQX 130 7.58 985.40
  CHIX 123 7.62 937.26
  TRQX 100 7.58 758.00
  XLON 100 7.54 754.00
  BATE 85 7.62 647.70
  TRQX 69 7.70 531.30
  XLON 65 7.56 491.40
  XLON 46 7.58 348.68
  CHIX 15 7.62 114.30
  TRQX 7 7.60 53.20
  Total 2,507 7.60 19,043.66
26/07/2019 XLON 500 7.68 3,840.00
  XLON 384 7.72 2,964.48
  XLON 275 7.54 2,073.50
  XLON 216 7.72 1,667.52
  CHIX 181 7.66 1,386.46
  TRQX 175 7.66 1,340.50
  XLON 130 7.70 1,001.00
  XLON 116 7.66 888.56
  XLON 100 7.72 772.00
  XLON 100 7.72 772.00
  XLON 100 7.70 770.00
  BATE 86 7.52 646.72
  TRQX 68 7.60 516.80
  TRQX 37 7.66 283.42
  Total 2,468 7.67 18,922.96



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
03:10aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019
PU
03:00aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/22SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019
PU
07/22EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/15SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019
PU
07/15EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/09TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
07/08SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 5 July 2019
PU
07/08EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/01SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 109 M
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
EV / Sales2018 -
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
Capitalization 328 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,99  €
Last Close Price 7,52  €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED17.87%365
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.21%47 434
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.29%39 164
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.73%35 846
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.26%30 537
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.30%30 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group