Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019
0
11/11/2019 | 03:00am EST
Contact: Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019
Guernsey, 11 November 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the “Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 14,965 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.11 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
04/11/2019
BATE
164
7.12
1,168
XLON
2,687
7.10
19,073
CHIX
251
7.10
1,782
TRQX
233
7.12
1,659
Total
3,335
7.10
23,682
05/11/2019
BATE
158
7.10
1,122
XLON
2,539
7.11
18,042
CHIX
239
7.10
1,697
TRQX
226
7.10
1,605
Total
3,162
7.11
22,466
06/11/2019
BATE
160
7.08
1,133
XLON
2,709
7.13
19,307
CHIX
248
7.08
1,756
TRQX
237
7.14
1,692
Total
3,354
7.12
23,887
07/11/2019
BATE
164
7.16
1,174
XLON
1,251
7.13
8,915
CHIX
164
7.16
1,174
TRQX
239
7.12
1,703
Total
1,818
7.13
12,966
08/11/2019
BATE
163
7.12
1,161
XLON
2,741
7.11
19,487
CHIX
160
7.12
1,139
TRQX
232
7.12
1,652
Total
3,296
7.11
23,439
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,967,371 (equal to 34.2% of the Company’s share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,412,067 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019: