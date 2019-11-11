Log in
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019

0
11/11/2019 | 03:00am EST

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 November 2019

­­­Guernsey, 11 November 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the “Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 14,965 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.11 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
04/11/2019BATE1647.121,168
 XLON2,6877.1019,073
 CHIX2517.101,782
 TRQX2337.121,659
 Total3,3357.1023,682
05/11/2019BATE1587.101,122
 XLON2,5397.1118,042
 CHIX2397.101,697
 TRQX2267.101,605
 Total3,1627.1122,466
06/11/2019BATE1607.081,133
 XLON2,7097.1319,307
 CHIX2487.081,756
 TRQX2377.141,692
 Total3,3547.1223,887
07/11/2019BATE1647.161,174
 XLON1,2517.138,915
 CHIX1647.161,174
 TRQX2397.121,703
 Total1,8187.1312,966
08/11/2019BATE1637.121,161
 XLON2,7417.1119,487
 CHIX1607.121,139
 TRQX2327.121,652
 Total3,2967.1123,439

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,967,371 (equal to 34.2% of the Company’s share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,412,067 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 4 November 2019 and 8 November 2019:

 Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
04/11/2019BATE  164  7.12  1,167.68
 CHIX  151  7.10  1,072.10
 CHIX  100  7.10  710.00
 TRQX  233  7.12  1,658.96
 XLON  240  7.10  1,704.00
 XLON  85  7.10  603.50
 XLON  375  7.10  2,662.50
 XLON  240  7.10  1,704.00
 XLON  200  7.10  1,420.00
 XLON  322  7.12  2,292.64
 XLON  500  7.14  3,570.00
 XLON  340  7.08  2,407.20
 XLON  65  7.04  457.60
 XLON  300  7.04  2,112.00
 XLON  20   6.98  139.60
  3,3357.1023,681.78
05/11/2019XAMS  929  7.10  6,595.90
 XAMS  508  7.12  3,616.96
 XAMS  500  7.10  3,550.00
 XAMS  260  7.12  1,851.20
 XAMS  232  7.10  1,647.20
 CHIX  182  7.10  1,292.20
 BATE  158  7.10  1,121.80
 TRQX  143  7.08  1,012.44
 XAMS  110  7.10  781.00
 TRQX  75  7.14  535.50
 CHIX  57  7.10  404.70
 TRQX  8  7.14  57.12
  3,1627.1122,466.02
06/11/2019XAMS4637.12  3,296.56
 XAMS917.12  647.92
 XAMS4047.12  2,876.48
 XAMS1167.12  825.92
 XAMS3907.14  2,784.60
 TRQX2377.14  1,692.18
 XAMS5377.14  3,834.18
 XAMS2807.12  1,993.60
 XAMS3467.12  2,463.52
 XAMS827.12  583.84
 CHIX2487.08  1,755.84
 BATE1607.08  1,132.80
  3,3547.1223,887.44
07/11/2019XAMS1077.12761.84
 XAMS1847.121310.08
 XAMS5667.124029.92
 XAMS1297.14921.06
 XAMS2657.141892.10
 TRQX947.16673.04
 BATE1647.161174.24
 CHIX1647.161174.24
 TRQX1457.101029.50
  1,8187.1312,966.02
08/11/2019XAMS  1007.12  712.00
 XAMS  187.12  128.16
 XAMS  3097.10  2,193.90
 XAMS  4917.10  3,486.10
 XAMS  2307.08  1,628.40
 XAMS  937.08  658.44
 XAMS  1,3787.12  9,811.36
 XAMS  37.12  21.36
 XAMS  1007.12   712.00
 XAMS  197.12  135.28
 TRQX  227.12  156.64
 CHIX  757.12  534.00
 CHIX  857.12  605.20
 TRQX  2107.12  1,495.20
 BATE   1637.12  1,160.56
  3,2967.1123,438.60


© GlobeNewswire 2019
