EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
Eurocastle: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 20 September 2019

09/23/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450

                                                                                                  

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 20 September 2019

Guernsey, 23 September 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 16 September 2019 and 20 September 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the “Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 17,503 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.54 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
16/09/2019 BATE 400 7.68 3,072
  XLON 1,870 7.67 14,342
  CHIX 103 7.68 791
  TRQX 110 7.68 845
  Total 2,483 7.67 19,049
17/09/2019 BATE 1,212 7.56 9,153
  XLON 1,124 7.56 8,494
  CHIX 1,131 7.53 8,520
  TRQX 437 7.54 3,294
  Total 3,904 7.55 29,462
18/09/2019 BATE 928 7.56 7,016
  XLON 2,474 7.55 18,673
  CHIX 136 7.50 1,020
  TRQX 125 7.56 945
  Total 3,663 7.55 27,653
19/09/2019 BATE 675 7.43 5,017
  XLON 2,618 7.49 19,610
  CHIX 145 7.52 1,090
  TRQX 131 7.52 985
  Total 3,569 7.48 26,702
20/09/2019 BATE 968 7.50 7,260
  XLON 2,636 7.50 19,770
  CHIX 147 7.54 1,108
  TRQX 133 7.54 1,003
  Total 3,884 7.50 29,141



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,868,910 (equal to 34.1% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,510,528 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


Set out below are all trades completed between 16 September 2019 and 20 September 2019:


  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
16/9/19 XLON 495 7.68 3,801.60
  XLON 464 7.68 3,563.52
  XLON 372 7.68 2,856.96
  BATE 200 7.68 1,536.00
  XLON 200 7.68 1,536.00
  XLON 151 7.62 1,150.62
  TRQX 110 7.68 844.80
  CHIX 103 7.68 791.04
  XLON 100 7.62 762.00
  BATE 100 7.68 768.00
  BATE 100 7.68 768.00
  XLON 83 7.62 632.46
  XLON 5 7.68 38.40
  Total 2,483 7.67 19,049.40
17/9/19 XLON 152 7.54 1,146.08
  XLON 800 7.56 6,048.00
  XLON 61 7.56 461.16
  XLON 111 7.56 839.16
  BATE 243 7.56 1,837.08
  BATE 316 7.53 2,379.48
  CHIX 316 7.53 2,379.48
  CHIX 699 7.53 5,263.47
  TRQX 317 7.53 2,387.01
  BATE 232 7.56 1,753.92
  BATE 100 7.56 756.00
  BATE 100 7.56 756.00
  BATE 100 7.56 756.00
  CHIX 116 7.56 876.96
  TRQX 120 7.56 907.20
  BATE 121 7.56 914.76
  Total 3,904 7.55 29,461.76
18/9/19 XLON 413 7.58 3,130.54
  XLON 216 7.52 1,624.32
  TRQX 125 7.56 945.00
  XLON 154 7.52 1,158.08
  CHIX 136 7.5 1,020.00
  XLON 299 7.52 2,248.48
  XLON 770 7.56 5,821.20
  BATE 291 7.56 2,199.96
  BATE 319 7.56 2,411.64
  BATE 291 7.56 2,199.96
  BATE 27 7.56 204.12
  XLON 500 7.54 3,770.00
  XLON 122 7.54 919.88
  Total 3,663 7.55 27,653.18
19/9/19 CHIX 145 7.52 1,090.40
  TRQX 39 7.52 293.28
  TRQX 63 7.52 473.76
  TRQX 29 7.52 218.08
  XLON 321 7.50 2,407.50
  XLON 1,202 7.50 9,015.00
  XLON 192 7.50 1,440.00
  XLON 503 7.50 3,772.50
  XLON 82 7.50 615.00
  BATE 100 7.50 750.00
  XLON 318 7.42 2,359.56
  BATE 306 7.42 2,270.52
  BATE 269 7.42 1,995.98
  Total 3,569 7.42 26,701.58
20/9/19 CHIX 147 7.54 1,108.38
  TRQX 133 7.54 1,002.82
  BATE 167 7.5 1,252.50
  BATE 100 7.5 750.00
  BATE 701 7.5 5,257.50
  XLON 1457 7.5 10,927.50
  XLON 696 7.5 5,220.00
  XLON 107 7.5 802.50
  XLON 376 7.5 2,820.00
  Total 3,884 7.50 29,141.20



© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group