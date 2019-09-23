Eurocastle: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 20 September 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 20 September 2019

Guernsey, 23 September 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 16 September 2019 and 20 September 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the “Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 17,503 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.54 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 16/09/2019 BATE 400 7.68 3,072 XLON 1,870 7.67 14,342 CHIX 103 7.68 791 TRQX 110 7.68 845 Total 2,483 7.67 19,049 17/09/2019 BATE 1,212 7.56 9,153 XLON 1,124 7.56 8,494 CHIX 1,131 7.53 8,520 TRQX 437 7.54 3,294 Total 3,904 7.55 29,462 18/09/2019 BATE 928 7.56 7,016 XLON 2,474 7.55 18,673 CHIX 136 7.50 1,020 TRQX 125 7.56 945 Total 3,663 7.55 27,653 19/09/2019 BATE 675 7.43 5,017 XLON 2,618 7.49 19,610 CHIX 145 7.52 1,090 TRQX 131 7.52 985 Total 3,569 7.48 26,702 20/09/2019 BATE 968 7.50 7,260 XLON 2,636 7.50 19,770 CHIX 147 7.54 1,108 TRQX 133 7.54 1,003 Total 3,884 7.50 29,141







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,868,910 (equal to 34.1% of the Company’s share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,510,528 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





Set out below are all trades completed between 16 September 2019 and 20 September 2019:





