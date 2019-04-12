Log in
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 17 May 2019

04/12/2019

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

                                                                                                            FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              

Eurocastle to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 17 May 2019


Guernsey, 12 April 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that it will release its financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2019 on Friday, 17 May 2019 before the market opens. In addition, management will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 P.M. London time (9:00 A.M. New York time) later that day. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. You can access the conference call by dialing first +1-844-492-7988 (from within the U.S.) or +1-478-291-0293 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Eurocastle First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call or conference ID number 7576415”

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.eurocastleinv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the call.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. New York time on Monday, 17 June 2019 by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “7576415”.


ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


