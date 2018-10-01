EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight

Guernsey, 1 October 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 24 September 2018 and 28 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 19,369 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.78 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 24/09/2018

Total

25/09/2018

Total

26/09/2018

Total

27/09/2018

Total

28/09/2018

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX BATE XLON CHIX TRQX Volume Volume Weighted Gross Value (€) Average Price 62 6.82 423 1,373 6.87 9,428 233 6.85 1,596 496 6.86 3,403 2,164 6.86 14,850 128 6.80 870 2,586 6.80 17,597 278 6.80 1,890 1,227 6.80 8,339 4,219 6.80 28,697 128 6.80 870 3,024 6.80 20,554 302 6.80 2,054 622 6.80 4,227 4,076 6.80 27,705 BATE 128 6.76 865 XLON 3100 6.80 21,065 CHIX 388 6.76 2,623 TRQX 398 6.79 2,704 4,014 6.79 27,257 127 6.80 864 Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

BATE

XLON 4,397 6.69 29,424 CHIX 372 6.80 2,530 TRQX Total 4,896 6.70 32,817

Following the above transactions:

 The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

 The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,521,405 (equal to 28.0% of the Company's share capital)

 The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,599,649, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

