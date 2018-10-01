Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight

10/01/2018 | 09:12am CEST

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Eight

Guernsey, 1 October 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 24 September 2018 and 28 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 19,369 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 6.78 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 24/09/2018

Total

25/09/2018

Total

26/09/2018

Total

27/09/2018

Total

28/09/2018

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

Average Price

62

6.82

423

1,373

6.87

9,428

233

6.85

1,596

496

6.86

3,403

2,164

6.86

14,850

128

6.80

870

2,586

6.80

17,597

278

6.80

1,890

1,227

6.80

8,339

4,219

6.80

28,697

128

6.80

870

3,024

6.80

20,554

302

6.80

2,054

622

6.80

4,227

4,076

6.80

27,705

BATE

128

6.76

865

XLON

3100

6.80

21,065

CHIX

388

6.76

2,623

TRQX

398

6.79

2,704

4,014

6.79

27,257

127

6.80

864

Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

BATE

XLON

4,397

6.69

29,424

CHIX

372

6.80

2,530

TRQX

Total

4,896

6.70

32,817

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,521,405 (equal to 28.0% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,599,649, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 24 September 2018 and 28 September 2018:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

24/09/2018

XLON

485

6.88

3,336.80

BATE

62

6.82

422.84

CHIX

58

6.82

395.56

XLON

66

6.86

452.76

XLON

73

6.86

500.78

XLON

602

6.86

4,129.72

TRQX

432

6.86

2,963.52

CHIX

106

6.86

727.16

CHIX

69

6.86

473.34

XLON

147

6.86

1,008.42

TRQX

64

6.86

439.04

Total

2,164

6.86

14,849.94

25/09/2018

XLON

471

6.82

3,212.22

XLON

443

6.82

3,021.26

XLON

405

6.82

2,762.10

XLON

152

6.82

1,036.64

TRQX

500

6.82

3,410.00

XLON

413

6.82

2,816.66

CHIX

278

6.80

1,890.40

BATE

128

6.80

870.40

XLON

151

6.80

1,026.80

XLON

127

6.80

863.60

TRQX

657

6.78

4,454.46

TRQX

70

6.78

474.60

XLON

407

6.74

2,743.18

XLON

17

6.74

114.58

Total

4,219

6.80

28,696.90

26/09/2018

TRQX

147

6.84

1,005.48

XLON

482

6.80

3,277.60

CHIX

100

6.80

680.00

CHIX

128

6.80

870.40

CHIX

74

6.80

503.20

BATE

128

6.80

870.40

XLON

443

6.80

3,012.40

XLON

224

6.80

1,523.20

XLON

870

6.80

5,916.00

XLON

250

6.80

1,700.00

XLON

291

6.80

1,978.80

TRQX

81

6.80

550.80

TRQX

191

6.80

1,298.80

XLON

216

6.78

1,464.48

XLON

248

6.78

1,681.44

TRQX

203

6.76

1,372.28

Total

4,076

6.80

27,705.28

27/09/2018

XLON

353

6.80

2400.40

XLON

1931

6.80

13130.80

XLON

381

6.80

2590.80

TRQX

207

6.80

1407.60

TRQX

125

6.80

850.00

XLON

116

6.78

786.48

XLON

319

6.76

2156.44

CHIX

243

6.76

1642.68

CHIX

145

6.76

980.20

BATE

128

6.76

865.28

TRQX

66

6.76

446.16

Total

4,014

6.79

27,256.84

28/09/2018

XLON

483

6.80

3,284.40

CHIX

372

6.80

2,529.60

BATE

127

6.80

863.60

XLON

395

6.76

2,670.20

XLON

402

6.70

2,693.40

XLON

586

6.70

3,926.20

XLON

478

6.68

3,193.04

XLON

542

6.66

3,609.72

XLON

708

6.66

4,715.28

XLON

65

6.64

431.60

XLON

738

6.64

4,900.32

Total

4,896

6.70

32,817.36

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:11:10 UTC
