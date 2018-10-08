Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED (ECT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 10/08 09:35:45 am
6.6100 EUR   -0.15%
09:13aSHARE BUYBACK P : Transactions in Week Nine
PU
09:02aEUROCASTLE INVE : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Nine
GL
10/01SHARE BUYBACK P : Transactions in Week Eight
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Nine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:13am CEST

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Nine

Guernsey, 8 October 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 1 October 2018 and 5 October 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 11,438 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.66 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 01/10/2018

Total

02/10/2018

Total

03/10/2018

Total

04/10/2018

Total 05/10/2018 BATE

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Gross Value (€)

144

6.70

965

1,432

6.64

9,502

320

6.70

2,144

423

6.70

2,834

2,319

6.66

15,445

146

6.65

972

3,035

6.64

20,157

323

6.64

2,145

415

6.66

2,764

3,919

6.64

26,038

147

6.64

976

150

6.64

996

45

6.64

299

426

6.64

2,829

768

6.64

5,100

BATE

135

6.68

902

XLON

3,138

6.67

20,928

CHIX

326

6.68

2,178

TRQX

409

6.68

2,732

4,008

6.67

26,740

-

-

-

Platform code

Volume Volume Weighted

Average Price

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

XLON

-

-

-

CHIX

244

6.62

1,615

TRQX

180

6.62

1,192

424

6.62

2,807

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,532,843 (equal to 28% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,588,211, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 1 October 2018 and 5 October 2018:

Platform code

01/10/2018

Total

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

BATE

144

6.70

964.80

CHIX

286

6.70

1,916.20

CHIX

34

6.70

227.80

TRQX

423

6.70

2,834.10

XLON

498

6.66

3,316.68

XLON

115

6.64

763.60

XLON

399

6.64

2,649.36

XLON

420

6.60

2,772.00

2,319

6.66

15,444.54

100

6.66

666.00

875

6.66

5,827.50

125

6.66

832.50

22

6.66

146.52

21

6.66

139.86

147

6.66

979.02

169

6.66

1,125.54

127

6.66

845.82

500

6.66

3,330.00

30

6.64

199.20

62

6.64

411.68

19

6.62

125.78

154

6.62

1,019.48

417

6.64

2,768.88

9

6.64

59.76

TRQX

XLON

TRQX

TRQX

TRQX

TRQX

CHIX

BATE

XLON

XLON

XLON

BATE

CHIX

XLON

XLON

02/10/2018

XLON

704

6.62

4,660.48

XLON

438

6.62

2,899.56

Total

3,919

6.64

26,037.58

03/10/2018

CHIX

4

6.64

26.56

BATE

7

6.64

46.48

CHIX

41

6.64

272.24

BATE

140

6.64

929.60

TRQX

304

6.64

2,018.56

XLON

85

6.64

564.40

TRQX

68

6.64

451.52

TRQX

54

6.64

358.56

XLON

65

6.64

431.60

Total

768

6.64

5,099.52

04/10/2018

XLON

7

6.68

46.76

XLON

757

6.68

5,056.76

XLON

743

6.68

4,963.24

BATE

2

6.68

13.36

CHIX

326

6.68

2,177.68

BATE

133

6.68

888.44

TRQX

409

6.68

2,732.12

XLON

48

6.68

320.64

XLON

442

6.66

2,943.72

XLON

66

6.66

439.56

XLON

260

6.66

1,731.60

XLON

340

6.66

2,264.40

XLON

72

6.66

479.52

XLON

67

6.66

446.22

XLON

236

6.66

1,571.76

XLON

100

6.64

664.00

Total

4,008

6.67

26,739.78

05/10/2018

CHIX

150

6.62

993.00

TRQX

180

6.62

1,191.60

CHIX

94

6.62

622.28

Total

424

6.62

2,806.88

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
09:13aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week Nine
PU
09:02aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Ni..
GL
10/01SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week Eight
PU
10/01EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Ei..
GL
09/24SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week Seven
PU
09/24EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Se..
GL
09/17SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week Six
PU
09/17EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Si..
GL
09/10EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Fi..
GL
09/10SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week Five
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Eurocastle Investments Ltd. Hertfordshire 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
05/18Eurocastle Investments Ltd. Hertfordshire 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
2017Eurocastle Investments Ltd. Hertfordshire 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
2015ECA Marcellus Trust declares $0.180 distibution 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70,4 M
EBIT 2018 56,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 72,2 M
Yield 2018 9,56%
P/E ratio 2018 10,05
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
Capitalization 438 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.27%504
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.02%40 534
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.13%37 192
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.11%32 867
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-34.81%26 825
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.76%26 662
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.