EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Nine

Guernsey, 8 October 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 1 October 2018 and 5 October 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 11,438 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.66 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 01/10/2018

Total

02/10/2018

Total

03/10/2018

Total

04/10/2018

Total 05/10/2018 BATE

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX BATE XLON CHIX TRQX Gross Value (€) 144 6.70 965 1,432 6.64 9,502 320 6.70 2,144 423 6.70 2,834 2,319 6.66 15,445 146 6.65 972 3,035 6.64 20,157 323 6.64 2,145 415 6.66 2,764 3,919 6.64 26,038 147 6.64 976 150 6.64 996 45 6.64 299 426 6.64 2,829 768 6.64 5,100 BATE 135 6.68 902 XLON 3,138 6.67 20,928 CHIX 326 6.68 2,178 TRQX 409 6.68 2,732 4,008 6.67 26,740 - - - Platform code

Volume Volume Weighted

Average Price

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

XLON - - - CHIX 244 6.62 1,615 TRQX 180 6.62 1,192 424 6.62 2,807 Following the above transactions:

 The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

 The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,532,843 (equal to 28% of the Company's share capital)

 The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,588,211, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 1 October 2018 and 5 October 2018:

Platform code 01/10/2018

Total Volume Price Gross Value (€) BATE 144 6.70 964.80 CHIX 286 6.70 1,916.20 CHIX 34 6.70 227.80 TRQX 423 6.70 2,834.10 XLON 498 6.66 3,316.68 XLON 115 6.64 763.60 XLON 399 6.64 2,649.36 XLON 420 6.60 2,772.00 2,319 6.66 15,444.54 100 6.66 666.00 875 6.66 5,827.50 125 6.66 832.50 22 6.66 146.52 21 6.66 139.86 147 6.66 979.02 169 6.66 1,125.54 127 6.66 845.82 500 6.66 3,330.00 30 6.64 199.20 62 6.64 411.68 19 6.62 125.78 154 6.62 1,019.48 417 6.64 2,768.88 9 6.64 59.76 TRQX XLON TRQX TRQX TRQX TRQX CHIX BATE XLON XLON XLON BATE CHIX XLON XLON

02/10/2018