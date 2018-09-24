Log in
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED (ECT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/24 10:02:12 am
6.84 EUR   +0.59%
09:14a SHARE BUYBACK P : Transactions in Week Seven
PU
09:01a EUROCASTLE INVE : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Seve..
GL
09/17 SHARE BUYBACK P : Transactions in Week Six
PU
OFFRE

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Seven

09/24/2018 | 09:14am CEST

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Seven

Guernsey, 24 September 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 17 September 2018 and 21 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 11,974 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.75 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 17/09/2018

Total

18/09/2018

Total

19/09/2018

Total

20/09/2018

Total 21/09/2018 BATE

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Gross Value (€)

26

6.44

167

1,395

6.56

9,151

258

6.61

1,706

87

6.57

572

1,766

6.57

11,596

0

-

-

872

6.67

5,820

75

6.66

500

0

-

-

947

6.67

6,320

128

6.64

850

487

6.68

3,253

167

6.62

1,106

1,184

6.66

7,885

1,966

6.66

13,094

BATE

128

6.72

860

XLON

2,532

6.85

17,353

CHIX

272

6.72

1,828

TRQX

260

6.86

1,784

3,192

6.84

21,825

126

6.84

862

Platform code

Volume Volume Weighted

Average Price

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

XLON

2,492

6.83

17,018

CHIX

280

6.82

1,910

TRQX

1,205

6.82

8,219

Total

4,103

6.83

28,009

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,502,036 (equal to 28.0% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,619,018, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 17 September 2018 and 21 September 2018:

Platform code

17/09/2018

Total

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

CHIX

61

6.72

409.92

CHIX

15

6.70

100.50

CHIX

15

6.70

100.50

XLON

158

6.60

1,042.80

XLON

80

6.60

528.00

CHIX

44

6.58

289.52

TRQX

43

6.58

282.94

XLON

120

6.58

789.60

CHIX

48

6.56

314.88

TRQX

44

6.56

288.64

XLON

482

6.56

3,161.92

XLON

496

6.54

3,243.84

CHIX

75

6.54

490.50

XLON

59

6.52

384.68

BATE

26

6.44

167.44

1,766

6.57

11,595.68

500

6.70

3,350.00

75

6.66

499.50

300

6.64

1,992.00

72

6.64

478.08

947

6.67

6,319.58

487

6.68

3,253.16

46

6.66

306.36

XLON

TRQX

XLON

CHIX

XLON

XLON

18/09/2018

TRQX

445

6.66

2,963.70

TRQX

7

6.66

46.62

TRQX

81

6.66

539.46

TRQX

175

6.66

1,165.50

TRQX

395

6.66

2,630.70

TRQX

35

6.66

233.10

BATE

128

6.64

849.92

CHIX

75

6.62

496.50

CHIX

15

6.62

99.30

CHIX

77

6.62

509.74

Total

1,966

6.66

13,094.06

20/09/2018

XLON

24

6.88

165.12

XLON

119

6.88

818.72

XLON

325

6.88

2,236.00

XLON

263

6.88

1,809.44

XLON

15

6.86

102.90

XLON

155

6.86

1,063.30

XLON

28

6.86

192.08

XLON

466

6.86

3,196.76

TRQX

260

6.86

1,783.60

XLON

4

6.84

27.36

XLON

451

6.84

3,084.84

XLON

432

6.84

2,954.88

XLON

14

6.84

95.76

XLON

14

6.84

95.76

XLON

25

6.82

170.50

XLON

161

6.82

1,098.02

XLON

13

6.72

87.36

CHIX

272

6.72

1,827.84

BATE

128

6.72

860.16

XLON

23

6.70

154.10

Total

3,192

6.84

21,824.50

21/09/2018

CHIX

42

6.84

287.28

BATE

60

6.84

410.40

BATE

66

6.84

451.44

TRQX

40

6.84

273.60

XLON

453

6.84

3,098.52

XLON

324

6.84

2,216.16

XLON

15

6.84

102.60

XLON

206

6.84

1,409.04

XLON

332

6.84

2,270.88

XLON

288

6.84

1,969.92

XLON

13

6.84

88.92

XLON

13

6.84

88.92

XLON

15

6.84

102.60

XLON

13

6.84

88.92

XLON

64

6.84

437.76

XLON

72

6.84

492.48

TRQX

65

6.82

443.30

TRQX

1,100

6.82

7,502.00

CHIX

160

6.82

1,091.20

CHIX

66

6.82

450.12

CHIX

12

6.82

81.84

XLON

275

6.80

1,870.00

XLON

409

6.80

2,781.20

Total

4,103

6.83

28,009.10

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:13:06 UTC
