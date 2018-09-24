Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Seven
09/24/2018 | 09:14am CEST
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Seven
Guernsey, 24 September 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 17 September 2018 and 21 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 11,974 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.75 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement17/09/2018
Total
18/09/2018
Total
19/09/2018
Total
20/09/2018
Total21/09/2018 BATE
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
Gross Value (€)
26
6.44
167
1,395
6.56
9,151
258
6.61
1,706
87
6.57
572
1,766
6.57
11,596
0
-
-
872
6.67
5,820
75
6.66
500
0
-
-
947
6.67
6,320
128
6.64
850
487
6.68
3,253
167
6.62
1,106
1,184
6.66
7,885
1,966
6.66
13,094
BATE
128
6.72
860
XLON
2,532
6.85
17,353
CHIX
272
6.72
1,828
TRQX
260
6.86
1,784
3,192
6.84
21,825
126
6.84
862
Platform code
VolumeVolume Weighted
Average Price
BATE XLON CHIX TRQX
XLON
2,492
6.83
17,018
CHIX
280
6.82
1,910
TRQX
1,205
6.82
8,219
Total
4,103
6.83
28,009
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,502,036 (equal to 28.0% of the Company's share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,619,018, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visitwww.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 17 September 2018 and 21 September 2018:
