EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Seven

Guernsey, 24 September 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 17 September 2018 and 21 September 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 11,974 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.75 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 17/09/2018

Total

18/09/2018

Total

19/09/2018

Total

20/09/2018

Total 21/09/2018 BATE

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX BATE XLON CHIX TRQX Gross Value (€) 26 6.44 167 1,395 6.56 9,151 258 6.61 1,706 87 6.57 572 1,766 6.57 11,596 0 - - 872 6.67 5,820 75 6.66 500 0 - - 947 6.67 6,320 128 6.64 850 487 6.68 3,253 167 6.62 1,106 1,184 6.66 7,885 1,966 6.66 13,094 BATE 128 6.72 860 XLON 2,532 6.85 17,353 CHIX 272 6.72 1,828 TRQX 260 6.86 1,784 3,192 6.84 21,825 126 6.84 862 Platform code

Volume Volume Weighted

Average Price

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

XLON 2,492 6.83 17,018 CHIX 280 6.82 1,910 TRQX 1,205 6.82 8,219 Total 4,103 6.83 28,009 Following the above transactions:

 The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

 The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,502,036 (equal to 28.0% of the Company's share capital)

 The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,619,018, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 17 September 2018 and 21 September 2018:

Platform code 17/09/2018

Total Volume Price Gross Value (€) CHIX 61 6.72 409.92 CHIX 15 6.70 100.50 CHIX 15 6.70 100.50 XLON 158 6.60 1,042.80 XLON 80 6.60 528.00 CHIX 44 6.58 289.52 TRQX 43 6.58 282.94 XLON 120 6.58 789.60 CHIX 48 6.56 314.88 TRQX 44 6.56 288.64 XLON 482 6.56 3,161.92 XLON 496 6.54 3,243.84 CHIX 75 6.54 490.50 XLON 59 6.52 384.68 BATE 26 6.44 167.44 1,766 6.57 11,595.68 500 6.70 3,350.00 75 6.66 499.50 300 6.64 1,992.00 72 6.64 478.08 947 6.67 6,319.58 487 6.68 3,253.16 46 6.66 306.36 XLON TRQX XLON CHIX XLON XLON

18/09/2018