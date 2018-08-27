Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Three
08/27/2018 | 09:17am CEST
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Three
Guernsey, 27 August 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 20 August 2018 and 24 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 10,322 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement20/08/2018
Total
21/08/2018
Total
22/08/2018
Total
23/08/2018
Total24/08/2018 BATE
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
Gross Value (€)
326
7.18
2,341
0
-
-
120
7.18
861
0
-
-
446
7.18
3,202
0
-
-
3,082
7.16
22,067
205
7.17
1,471
7
7.18
50
3,294
7.16
23,588
BATE
132
7.12
940
XLON
2,369
7.10
16,814
CHIX
140
7.09
993
TRQX
0
-
-
2,641
7.10
18,746
0
-
-
1,601
7.02
11,237
55
7.01
386
0
-
-
1,656
7.02
11,622
24
6.92
166
Platform code
VolumeVolume Weighted
Average Price
BATE XLON CHIX TRQX
XLON
2,215
6.98
15,451
CHIX
46
6.95
320
TRQX
0
-
-
Total
2,285
6.97
15,937
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,455,186 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,665,868, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visitwww.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 20 August 2018 and 24 August 2018:
