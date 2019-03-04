Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:39am EST

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019

Guernsey, 4 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 25 February 2019 and 1 March 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 8,928 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 7.16 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 25/02/2019

Total

26/02/2019

Total

27/02/2019

Total

28/02/2019

Total

01/03/2019

Total

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

Average Price

277

7.18

1,989

1,445

7.13

10,298

46

7.13

328

73

7.14

521

1,841

7.14

13,136

203

7.18

1,458

1,648

7.18

11,837

38

7.23

275

20

7.20

144

1,909

7.18

13,714

408

7.18

2,929

1,659

7.11

11,797

79

7.30

577

88

7.30

642

2,234

7.14

15,945

173

7.08

1,225

906

7.10

6,429

0

-

-

0

-

-

1,079

7.09

7,653

BATE

0

-

-

XLON

1,667

7.22

12,040

CHIX

108

7.27

785

TRQX

90

7.31

658

1,865

7.23

13,483

Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQXFollowing the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,716,497 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,096,865, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 25 February 2019 and 1 March 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

XLON

171

7.24

1,238.04

CHIX

17

7.22

122.74

XLON

177

7.20

1,274.40

XLON

7

7.20

50.40

XLON

6

7.20

43.20

XLON

5

7.20

36.00

XLON

4

7.20

28.80

XLON

6

7.20

43.20

XLON

50

7.20

360.00

XLON

210

7.18

1,507.80

TRQX

3

7.18

21.54

TRQX

19

7.18

136.42

TRQX

14

7.18

100.52

BATE

80

7.18

574.40

BATE

4

7.18

28.72

BATE

4

7.18

28.72

BATE

12

7.18

86.16

BATE

10

7.18

71.80

BATE

167

7.18

1,199.06

XLON

250

7.14

1,785.00

TRQX

19

7.12

135.28

TRQX

11

7.10

78.10

TRQX

4

7.10

28.40

XLON

50

7.08

354.00

XLON

126

7.08

892.08

CHIX

18

7.08

127.44

XLON

4

7.08

28.32

XLON

189

7.08

1,338.12

CHIX

11

7.08

77.88

TRQX

3

6.96

20.88

XLON

190

6.94

1,318.60

25/02/2019

Total

1,841

7.14

13,136.02

26/02/2019

CHIX

19

7.28

138.32

XLON

191

7.20

1,375.20

TRQX

20

7.20

144.00

XLON

163

7.20

1,173.60

XLON

209

7.20

1,504.80

XLON

208

7.20

1,497.60

XLON

426

7.20

3,067.20

CHIX

19

7.18

136.42

BATE

83

7.18

595.94

BATE

120

7.18

861.60

XLON

285

7.14

2,034.90

XLON

42

7.14

299.88

XLON

68

7.14

485.52

XLON

56

7.12

398.72

Total

1,909

7.18

13,713.70

27/02/2019

TRQX

88

7.30

642.40

CHIX

79

7.30

576.70

XLON

165

7.24

1,194.60

XLON

180

7.20

1,296.00

BATE

125

7.18

897.50

BATE

128

7.18

919.04

BATE

126

7.18

904.68

BATE

29

7.18

208.22

XLON

35

7.16

250.60

XLON

134

7.16

959.44

XLON

16

7.16

114.56

XLON

16

7.10

113.60

XLON

179

7.10

1,270.90

XLON

21

7.10

149.10

XLON

131

7.10

930.10

XLON

19

7.10

134.90

XLON

145

7.10

1,029.50

XLON

26

7.10

184.60

XLON

77

7.08

545.16

XLON

139

7.08

984.12

XLON

119

7.02

835.38

XLON

77

7.02

540.54

XLON

155

7.02

1,088.10

XLON

25

7.02

175.50

Total

2,234

7.14

15,945.24

28/02/2019

XLON

101

7.10

717.10

XLON

462

7.10

3,280.20

XLON

87

7.10

617.70

XLON

57

7.10

404.70

XLON

199

7.08

1,408.92

BATE

64

7.08

453.12

BATE

109

7.08

771.72

Total

1,079

7.09

7,653.46

01/03/2019

TRQX

28

7.34

205.52

TRQX

19

7.30

138.70

CHIX

60

7.30

438.00

TRQX

7

7.30

51.10

TRQX

36

7.30

262.80

XLON

411

7.30

3,000.30

CHIX

30

7.30

219.00

XLON

185

7.24

1,339.40

XLON

155

7.22

1,119.10

XLON

49

7.22

353.78

XLON

231

7.22

1,667.82

XLON

222

7.20

1,598.40

XLON

135

7.18

969.30

XLON

89

7.14

635.46

XLON

77

7.14

549.78

XLON

113

7.14

806.82

CHIX

18

7.12

128.16

Total

1,865

7.23

13,483.44

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
03:39aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019
PU
02/11SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 8 February 2019
PU
02/04SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 1 February 2019
PU
01/21SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 18 January 2019
PU
01/14SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 11 January 2019
PU
01/07SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019
PU
01/02EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Raises EUR17.2 million through financing of NPL Portfoli..
AQ
2018SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 28 December 2018
PU
2018SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 21 December 2018
PU
2018EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT : Announces Results of Tender Offer
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -32,2 M
EBIT 2018 -43,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 109 M
Yield 2018 10,8%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 -11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
Capitalization 462 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,46 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED13.48%510
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.38%47 995
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.81%40 405
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.51%40 349
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.20%30 663
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.93%28 420
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.