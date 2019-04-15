Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 April 2019

04/15/2019 | 03:13am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 April 2019

Guernsey, 15 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 8 April 2019 and 12 April 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 7,503 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.05 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

08/04/2019

BATE

-

-

0

XLON

620

7.00

4,340

CHIX

35

7.00

245

TRQX

20

6.96

139

Total

675

7.00

4,724

09/04/2019

BATE

8

7.08

57

XLON

2,170

7.07

15,339

CHIX

139

7.08

987

TRQX

-

-

0

Total

2,317

7.07

16,380

10/04/2019

BATE

21

7.02

147

XLON

525

7.02

3,686

CHIX

142

7.02

997

TRQX

87

7.02

611

Total

775

7.02

5,441

11/04/2019

BATE

19

7.04

134

XLON

1,946

7.05

13,713

CHIX

149

7.04

1,050

TRQX

87

7.04

612

Total

2,201

7.05

15,509

12/04/2019

BATE

19

7.04

134

XLON

1,291

7.05

9,096

CHIX

144

7.04

1,014

TRQX

81

7.04

570

Total

1,535

7.04

10,813

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,776,648 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,036,714, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 8 April 2019 and 12 April 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

08/04/2019

CHIX

35

7.00

245.00

XLON

379

7.00

2,653.00

XLON

55

7.00

385.00

XLON

186

7.00

1,302.00

TRQX

20

6.96

139.20

Total

675

7.00

4,724.20

09/04/2019

XLON

526

7.10

3,734.60

XLON

500

7.10

3,550.00

CHIX

139

7.08

984.12

BATE

8

7.08

56.64

XLON

135

7.06

953.10

XLON

161

7.06

1,136.66

XLON

347

7.06

2,449.82

XLON

130

7.06

917.80

XLON

371

7.00

2,597.00

Total

2,317

7.07

16,379.74

10/04/2019

TRQX

87

7.02

610.74

BATE

21

7.02

147.42

CHIX

142

7.02

996.84

XLON

192

7.02

1,347.84

XLON

77

7.02

540.54

XLON

203

7.02

1,425.06

XLON

41

7.02

287.82

XLON

12

7.02

84.24

Total

775

7.02

5,440.50

11/04/2019

CHIX

31

7.06

218.86

XLON

801

7.06

5,655.06

XLON

368

7.04

2,590.72

XLON

185

7.04

1,302.40

XLON

16

7.04

112.64

XLON

62

7.04

436.48

CHIX

118

7.04

830.72

BATE

19

7.04

133.76

TRQX

87

7.04

612.48

XLON

377

7.04

2,654.08

XLON

137

7.02

961.74

Total

2,201

7.05

15,508.94

12/04/2019

XLON

343

7.06

2,421.58

TRQX

81

7.04

570.24

BATE

19

7.04

133.76

CHIX

144

7.04

1,013.76

XLON

200

7.04

1,408.00

XLON

200

7.04

1,408.00

XLON

41

7.04

288.64

XLON

219

7.04

1,541.76

XLON

44

7.04

309.76

XLON

244

7.04

1,717.76

Total

1,535

7.04

10,813.26

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:12:05 UTC
