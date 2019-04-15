EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 April 2019

Guernsey, 15 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 8 April 2019 and 12 April 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 7,503 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.05 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme: