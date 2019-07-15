Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019

07/15/2019 | 03:20am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019

Guernsey, 15 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 8 July 2019 and 12 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 7,879 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.43 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

08/07/2019

BATE

51

7.30

372

XLON

1,402

7.30

10,228

CHIX

51

7.30

372

TRQX

205

7.30

1,497

Total

1,709

7.30

12,469

09/07/2019

BATE

52

7.36

383

XLON

1,295

7.34

9,509

CHIX

52

7.36

383

TRQX

211

7.36

1,553

Total

1,610

7.35

11,827

10/07/2019

BATE

0

-

-

XLON

973

7.38

7,181

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

973

7.38

7,181

11/07/2019

BATE

52

7.58

394

XLON

1,379

7.52

10,370

CHIX

52

7.58

394

TRQX

213

7.52

1,602

Total

1,696

7.52

12,760

12/07/2019

BATE

0

-

-

XLON

1,667

7.58

12,634

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

224

7.60

1,702

Total

1,891

7.58

14,336

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,823,349 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,656,680, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 8 July 2019 and 12 July 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

08/07/2019

XLON

100

7.30

730

XLON

199

7.30

1,452.70

TRQX

205

7.30

1,496.50

XLON

939

7.30

6,854.70

BATE

51

7.30

372.30

CHIX

51

7.30

372.30

XLON

2

7.26

14.52

XLON

98

7.26

711.48

XLON

64

7.26

464.64

Total

1,709

7.30

12,469.14

09/07/2019

BATE

52

7.36

382.72

CHIX

52

7.36

382.72

XLON

101

7.30

737.30

TRQX

211

7.36

1,552.96

XLON

379

7.36

2,789.44

XLON

815

7.34

5,982.10

Total

1,610

7.35

11,827.24

10/07/2019

XLON

36

7.38

265.68

XLON

243

7.38

1,793.34

XLON

294

7.38

2,169.72

XLON

400

7.38

2,952.00

Total

973

7.38

7,180.74

11/07/2019

XLON

312

7.62

2,377.44

BATE

52

7.58

394.16

CHIX

48

7.58

363.84

CHIX

4

7.58

30.32

XLON

291

7.52

2,188.32

TRQX

213

7.52

1,601.76

XLON

110

7.48

822.80

XLON

179

7.48

1,338.92

XLON

487

7.48

3,642.76

Total

1,696

7.52

12,760.32

12/07/2019

TRQX

224

7.60

1,702.40

XLON

253

7.46

1,887.38

XLON

500

7.60

3,800.00

XLON

914

7.60

6,946.40

Total

1,891

7.58

14,336.18

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:19:07 UTC
