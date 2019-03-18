Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019
0
03/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019
Guernsey, 18 March 2019-EurocastleInvestment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announcesthat between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019(the "ThirdBuyback Programme"), it bought back 11,112 of its ordinary shares at an average price of€7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement11/03/2019
Total
12/03/2019
Total
13/03/2019
Total
14/03/2019
Total
15/03/2019
Total
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
BATE
XLON
CHIX
TRQX
Volume
Volume Weighted
Gross Value (€)
Average Price
158
7.18
1,134
1,555
7.12
11,064
94
7.14
672
124
7.17
889
1,931
7.12
13,758
183
7.10
1,300
1,803
7.08
12,756
103
7.09
730
126
7.10
895
2,215
7.08
15,681
182
7.02
1,277
1,843
7.03
12,959
108
7.02
759
134
7.02
940
2,267
7.03
15,934
62
7.11
441
2,008
7.08
14,217
102
7.08
722
127
7.09
901
2,299
7.08
16,280
BATE
151
7.08
1,070
XLON
2,008
7.11
14,285
CHIX
108
7.11
767
TRQX
133
7.09
943
2,400
7.11
17,065
Platform code
BATE XLON CHIX TRQXFollowing the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,736,496 (equal to 29.4% of theCompany'sshare capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,076,866, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and islisted on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment GroupLLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visitwww.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019:
Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:19:02 UTC