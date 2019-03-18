Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019

Guernsey, 18 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,112 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 7.08 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 11/03/2019

Total

12/03/2019

Total

13/03/2019

Total

14/03/2019

Total

15/03/2019

Total

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

Average Price

158

7.18

1,134

1,555

7.12

11,064

94

7.14

672

124

7.17

889

1,931

7.12

13,758

183

7.10

1,300

1,803

7.08

12,756

103

7.09

730

126

7.10

895

2,215

7.08

15,681

182

7.02

1,277

1,843

7.03

12,959

108

7.02

759

134

7.02

940

2,267

7.03

15,934

62

7.11

441

2,008

7.08

14,217

102

7.08

722

127

7.09

901

2,299

7.08

16,280

BATE

151

7.08

1,070

XLON

2,008

7.11

14,285

CHIX

108

7.11

767

TRQX

133

7.09

943

2,400

7.11

17,065

Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQXFollowing the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,736,496 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,076,866, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019:

Platform code

11/03/2019

Total

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

30

7.24

217.20

20

7.22

144.40

37

7.22

267.14

7

7.20

50.40

8

7.16

57.28

12

7.16

85.92

22

7.16

157.52

18

7.16

128.88

15

7.16

107.40

39

7.16

279.24

52

7.16

372.32

69

7.16

494.04

352

7.14

2,513.28

626

7.14

4,469.64

25

7.10

177.50

117

7.08

828.36

70

7.08

495.60

189

7.08

1,338.12

97

7.06

684.82

104

7.06

734.24

22

7.04

154.88

1,931

7.12

13,758.18

BATE

38

7.20

273.60

TRQX

25

7.18

179.50

CHIX

20

7.14

142.80

XLON

177

7.08

1,253.16

XLON

359

7.08

2,541.72

XLON

105

7.08

743.40

XLON

149

7.08

1,054.92

XLON

15

7.08

106.20

TRQX

CHIX

BATE

BATE

BATE

BATE

BATE

BATE

BATE

BATE

CHIX

TRQX

XLON

XLON

TRQX

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

CHIX

12/03/2019

XLON

135

7.08

955.80

XLON

63

7.08

446.04

XLON

56

7.08

396.48

XLON

117

7.08

828.36

BATE

49

7.08

346.92

BATE

96

7.08

679.68

CHIX

83

7.08

587.64

TRQX

101

7.08

715.08

XLON

178

7.08

1,260.24

XLON

172

7.06

1,214.32

XLON

277

7.06

1,955.62

Total

2,215

7.08

15,681.48

13/03/2019

XLON

218

7.00

1,526.00

XLON

367

7.00

2,569.00

XLON

44

7.00

308.00

XLON

77

7.00

539.00

XLON

174

7.04

1,224.96

XLON

166

7.00

1,162.00

TRQX

26

7.00

182.00

BATE

37

7.00

259.00

CHIX

25

7.04

176.00

TRQX

26

7.02

182.52

CHIX

83

7.02

582.66

BATE

145

7.02

1,017.90

TRQX

82

7.02

575.64

XLON

664

7.06

4,687.84

XLON

129

7.08

913.32

XLON

4

7.10

28.40

Total

2,267

7.03

15,934.24

14/03/2019

CHIX

20

7.06

141.20

TRQX

29

7.10

205.90

BATE

31

7.18

222.58

TRQX

25

7.10

177.50

CHIX

20

7.06

141.20

TRQX

26

7.10

184.60

XLON

918

7.08

6,499.44

XLON

84

7.08

594.72

XLON

969

7.08

6,860.52

BATE

31

7.04

218.24

XLON

31

7.08

219.48

CHIX

40

7.10

284.00

XLON

6

7.08

42.48

CHIX

11

7.06

77.66

CHIX

11

7.06

77.66

TRQX

30

7.02

210.60

TRQX

17

7.20

122.40

Total

2,299

7.08

16,280.18

15/03/2019

XLON

558

7.18

4,006.44

CHIX

23

7.14

164.22

XLON

99

7.06

698.94

XLON

82

7.06

578.92

XLON

190

7.12

1,352.80

XLON

158

7.12

1,124.96

XLON

38

7.12

270.56

BATE

34

7.10

241.40

TRQX

30

7.12

213.60

XLON

214

7.12

1,523.68

CHIX

22

7.14

157.08

CHIX

22

7.08

155.76

XLON

116

7.06

818.96

CHIX

23

7.08

162.84

XLON

5

7.06

35.30

XLON

84

7.06

593.04

XLON

153

7.06

1,080.18

CHIX

18

7.08

127.44

TRQX

103

7.08

729.24

BATE

117

7.08

828.36

XLON

24

7.06

169.44

XLON

287

7.08

2,031.96

Total

2,400

7.11

17,065.12

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
04:20aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 15 March 2019
PU
04:01aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
03/13EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 8 March 2019
PU
03/04EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD. : annual earnings release
03/04SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019
PU
02/11SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 8 February 2019
PU
02/04SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 1 February 2019
PU
01/21SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 18 January 2019
PU
01/14SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 11 January 2019
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 83,7 M
EBIT 2019 74,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 61,2 M
Yield 2019 11,5%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 448 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,46 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED10.03%507
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.38%47 729
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.30%43 269
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.16%39 714
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD17.59%31 200
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.15%30 940
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.