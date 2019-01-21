Log in
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 January 2019

Guernsey, 21 January 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 January 2019 and 18 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,934 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 6.82 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 14/01/2019

Total

15/01/2019

Total

16/01/2019

Total

17/01/2019

Total

18/01/2019

Total

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

Average Price

0

-

-

1,276

6.91

8,821

128

6.83

874

200

6.90

1,380

1,604

6.90

11,075

0

-

-

368

6.81

2,507

0

-

-

172

6.79

1,169

540

6.81

3,675

44

6.68

294

1,139

6.89

7,850

124

6.91

857

224

6.90

1,546

1,531

6.89

10,546

0

-

-

1,310

6.78

8,887

130

6.80

884

227

6.75

1,533

1,667

6.78

11,304

BATE

181

6.72

1,216

XLON

896

6.75

6,046

CHIX

148

6.73

995

TRQX

367

6.70

2,460

1,592

6.73

10,718

Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQXFollowing the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,677,530 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,135,832, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 14 January 2019 and 18 January 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

14/01/2019

XLON

473

7.00

3,311.00

XLON

500

7.00

3,500.00

XLON

41

7.00

287.00

TRQX

200

6.90

1,380.00

CHIX

35

6.90

241.50

CHIX

64

6.90

441.60

XLON

4

6.90

27.60

XLON

15

6.78

101.70

CHIX

29

6.58

190.82

XLON

50

6.56

328.00

XLON

193

6.56

1,266.08

Total

1,604

6.90

11,075.30

15/01/2019

XLON

52

6.88

357.76

TRQX

46

6.86

315.56

XLON

316

6.80

2,148.80

TRQX

65

6.80

442.00

TRQX

52

6.74

350.48

TRQX

9

6.72

60.48

Total

540

6.81

3,675.08

16/01/2019

CHIX

99

6.96

689.04

XLON

205

6.92

1,418.60

XLON

458

6.92

3,169.36

XLON

197

6.90

1,359.30

XLON

53

6.90

365.70

TRQX

101

6.90

696.90

TRQX

97

6.90

669.30

TRQX

26

6.90

179.40

XLON

121

6.80

822.80

XLON

105

6.80

714.00

CHIX

25

6.70

167.50

BATE

44

6.68

293.92

Total

1,531

6.89

10,545.82

17/01/2019

XLON

9

6.80

61.20

TRQX

123

6.80

836.40

XLON

744

6.80

5,059.20

XLON

152

6.80

1,033.60

CHIX

130

6.80

884.00

XLON

154

6.78

1,044.12

XLON

21

6.78

142.38

XLON

91

6.76

615.16

XLON

139

6.70

931.30

TRQX

42

6.70

281.40

TRQX

62

6.70

415.40

Total

1,667

6.78

11,304.16

18/01/2019

XLON

187

6.78

1,267.86

XLON

171

6.78

1,159.38

CHIX

22

6.76

148.72

TRQX

17

6.76

114.92

XLON

188

6.74

1,267.12

XLON

184

6.72

1,236.48

BATE

181

6.72

1,216.32

CHIX

126

6.72

846.72

XLON

166

6.72

1,115.52

TRQX

77

6.70

515.90

TRQX

155

6.70

1,038.50

TRQX

4

6.70

26.80

TRQX

100

6.70

670.00

TRQX

14

6.68

93.52

Total

1,592

6.73

10,717.76

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
