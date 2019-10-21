Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019

0
10/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019

Guernsey, 21 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,756 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.22 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

14/10/2019

BATE

247

7.28

1,798

XLON

371

7.28

2,701

CHIX

240

7.28

1,747

TRQX

118

7.28

859

Total

976

7.28

7,105

15/10/2019

BATE

243

7.26

1,764

XLON

2,043

7.27

14,852

CHIX

259

7.26

1,880

TRQX

101

7.26

733

Total

2,646

7.27

19,230

16/10/2019

BATE

195

7.20

1,404

XLON

2,127

7.25

15,420

CHIX

242

7.26

1,757

TRQX

97

7.18

696

Total

2,661

7.24

19,278

17/10/2019

BATE

193

7.18

1,386

XLON

2,142

7.22

15,465

CHIX

252

7.20

1,814

TRQX

142

7.22

1,025

Total

2,729

7.22

19,691

18/10/2019

BATE

187

7.12

1,331

XLON

2,157

7.13

15,383

CHIX

253

7.12

1,801

TRQX

147

7.14

1,050

Total

2,744

7.13

19,565

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,924,040 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,455,398 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

14/10/2019

CHIX

80

7.28

582.40

CHIX

80

7.28

582.40

CHIX

80

7.28

582.40

XLON

108

7.28

786.24

TRQX

118

7.28

859.04

BATE

247

7.28

1,798.16

XLON

263

7.28

1,914.64

976

7.28

7,105.28

15/10/2019

XLON

1,043

7.26

7,572.18

XLON

242

7.30

1,766.60

XLON

242

7.30

1,766.60

BATE

204

7.26

1,481.04

XLON

146

7.30

1,065.80

XLON

144

7.18

1,033.92

XLON

143

7.28

1,041.04

CHIX

140

7.26

1,016.40

CHIX

119

7.26

863.94

TRQX

101

7.26

733.26

XLON

83

7.30

605.90

BATE

39

7.26

283.14

2,646

7.27

19,229.82

16/10/2019

CHIX

242

7.26

1,756.92

XLON

354

7.26

2,570.04

XLON

334

7.26

2,424.84

XLON

359

7.26

2,606.34

XLON

627

7.26

4,552.02

XLON

270

7.22

1,949.40

BATE

195

7.20

1,404.00

XLON

105

7.20

756.00

XLON

78

7.20

561.60

TRQX

97

7.18

696.46

2,661

7.24

19,277.62

17/10/2019

XLON

1,337

7.22

9,653.14

XLON

805

7.22

5,812.10

CHIX

169

7.22

1,220.18

BATE

159

7.18

1,141.62

TRQX

142

7.22

1,025.24

CHIX

83

7.16

594.28

BATE

34

7.18

244.12

2,729

7.22

19,690.68

18/10/2019

XLON

504

7.14

3,598.56

XLON

500

7.12

3,560.00

CHIX

253

7.12

1,801.36

XLON

250

7.12

1,780.00

XLON

227

7.14

1,620.78

XLON

202

7.14

1,442.28

BATE

187

7.12

1,331.44

XLON

157

7.12

1,117.84

XLON

148

7.14

1,056.72

TRQX

147

7.14

1,049.58

XLON

101

7.14

721.14

XLON

68

7.14

485.52

2,744

7.13

19,565.22

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:30:05 UTC
