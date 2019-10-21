Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019
10/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019
Guernsey, 21 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,756 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.22 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted
Gross Value (€)
recent announcement
Average Price
14/10/2019
BATE
247
7.28
1,798
XLON
371
7.28
2,701
CHIX
240
7.28
1,747
TRQX
118
7.28
859
Total
976
7.28
7,105
15/10/2019
BATE
243
7.26
1,764
XLON
2,043
7.27
14,852
CHIX
259
7.26
1,880
TRQX
101
7.26
733
Total
2,646
7.27
19,230
16/10/2019
BATE
195
7.20
1,404
XLON
2,127
7.25
15,420
CHIX
242
7.26
1,757
TRQX
97
7.18
696
Total
2,661
7.24
19,278
17/10/2019
BATE
193
7.18
1,386
XLON
2,142
7.22
15,465
CHIX
252
7.20
1,814
TRQX
142
7.22
1,025
Total
2,729
7.22
19,691
18/10/2019
BATE
187
7.12
1,331
XLON
2,157
7.13
15,383
CHIX
253
7.12
1,801
TRQX
147
7.14
1,050
Total
2,744
7.13
19,565
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,924,040 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,455,398 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019:
