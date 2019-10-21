EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 October 2019

Guernsey, 21 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,756 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.22 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Gross Value (€) recent announcement Average Price 14/10/2019 BATE 247 7.28 1,798 XLON 371 7.28 2,701 CHIX 240 7.28 1,747 TRQX 118 7.28 859

Total 976 7.28 7,105 15/10/2019 BATE 243 7.26 1,764 XLON 2,043 7.27 14,852 CHIX 259 7.26 1,880 TRQX 101 7.26 733

Total 2,646 7.27 19,230 16/10/2019 BATE 195 7.20 1,404 XLON 2,127 7.25 15,420 CHIX 242 7.26 1,757 TRQX 97 7.18 696

Total 2,661 7.24 19,278 17/10/2019 BATE 193 7.18 1,386 XLON 2,142 7.22 15,465 CHIX 252 7.20 1,814 TRQX 142 7.22 1,025