Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 03:40am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019

Guernsey, 22 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 15 July 2019 and 19 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 8,163 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.62 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

15/07/2019

BATE

0

-

-

XLON

1,710

7.63

13,049

CHIX

78

7.62

594

TRQX

252

7.62

1,920

Total

2,040

7.63

15,563

16/07/2019

BATE

0

-

-

XLON

1,713

7.62

13,053

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

257

7.63

1,961

Total

1,970

7.62

15,014

17/07/2019

BATE

71

7.64

542

XLON

1,039

7.61

7,911

CHIX

83

7.64

634

TRQX

264

7.63

2,014

Total

1,457

7.62

11,102

18/07/2019

BATE

72

7.62

549

XLON

400

7.62

3,048

CHIX

87

7.62

663

TRQX

270

7.60

2,052

Total

829

7.61

6,312

19/07/2019

BATE

72

7.62

549

XLON

1,415

7.62

10,784

CHIX

96

7.62

732

TRQX

284

7.62

2,164

Total

1,867

7.62

14,228

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,831,512 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,648,517, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 15 July 2019 and 19 July 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

15/07/2019

XLON

359

7.68

2,757.12

XLON

516

7.68

3,962.88

XLON

204

7.68

1,566.72

XLON

225

7.68

1,728.00

XLON

55

7.68

422.40

CHIX

48

7.62

365.76

TRQX

252

7.62

1,920.24

CHIX

30

7.62

228.60

XLON

351

7.44

2,611.44

Total

2,040

7.63

15,563.16

16/07/2019

TRQX

157

7.64

1,199.48

XLON

317

7.64

2,421.88

XLON

393

7.64

3,002.52

TRQX

100

7.62

762.00

XLON

265

7.62

2,019.30

XLON

337

7.60

2,561.20

XLON

276

7.60

2,097.60

XLON

72

7.60

547.20

XLON

53

7.60

402.80

Total

1,970

7.62

15,013.98

17/07/2019

XLON

304

7.64

2,322.56

TRQX

54

7.64

412.56

BATE

1

7.64

7.64

CHIX

54

7.64

412.56

BATE

1

7.64

7.64

BATE

22

7.64

168.08

TRQX

78

7.64

595.92

CHIX

29

7.64

221.56

BATE

47

7.64

359.08

XLON

54

7.64

412.56

TRQX

1

7.62

7.62

TRQX

131

7.62

998.22

XLON

1

7.62

7.62

XLON

23

7.62

175.26

XLON

3

7.62

22.86

XLON

2

7.62

15.24

XLON

123

7.60

934.80

XLON

330

7.60

2,508.00

XLON

199

7.60

1512.40

Total

1,457

7.62

11,102.18

18/07/2019

BATE

72

7.62

548.64

CHIX

87

7.62

662.94

XLON

200

7.62

1,524.00

XLON

200

7.62

1,524.00

TRQX

270

7.60

2,052.00

Total

829

7.61

6,311.58

19/07/2019

XLON

294

7.62

2,240.28

XLON

166

7.62

1,264.92

XLON

150

7.62

1,143.00

TRQX

100

7.62

762.00

TRQX

100

7.62

762.00

XLON

100

7.62

762.00

XLON

100

7.62

762.00

XLON

100

7.62

762.00

XLON

100

7.62

762.00

XLON

86

7.62

655.32

XLON

73

7.64

557.72

BATE

72

7.62

548.64

CHIX

68

7.62

518.16

XLON

58

7.62

441.96

XLON

55

7.62

419.10

TRQX

52

7.62

396.24

XLON

48

7.62

365.76

XLON

45

7.62

342.9

XLON

40

7.62

304.8

TRQX

32

7.62

243.84

CHIX

28

7.62

213.36

Total

1,867

7.62

14,228.00

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 07:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
03:40aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019
PU
03:00aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/15SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019
PU
07/15EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/09TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
07/08SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 5 July 2019
PU
07/08EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/01SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019
PU
07/01EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
06/24SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 21 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 109 M
Yield 2018 10,3%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
EV / Sales2018 -
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
Capitalization 332 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,99  €
Last Close Price 7,60  €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED19.12%372
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.23%50 411
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.90%40 213
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.55%37 168
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.21%31 096
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.26%30 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group