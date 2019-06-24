Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 21 June 2019

06/24/2019 | 04:05am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 21 June 2019

Guernsey, 24 June 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 20 June 2019 and 21 June 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 1,327 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.11 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

20/06/2019

BATE

2

7.18

14

XLON

98

7.18

704

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

100

7.18

718

21/06/2019

BATE

1,174

7.10

8,338

XLON

53

7.04

373

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

1,227

7.10

8,711

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,804,738 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,675,291, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group

LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 20 June 2019 and 21 June 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

20/06/2019

XLON

98

7.18

703.64

BATE

2

7.18

14.36

Total

100

7.18

718.00

21/6/2019

XLON

53

7.04

373.12

BATE

525

7.06

3,706.50

BATE

2

7.06

14.12

BATE

23

7.08

162.84

BATE

12

7.10

85.20

BATE

612

7.14

4,369.68

Total

1,227

7.10

8,771.46

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 08:04:01 UTC
