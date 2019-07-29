Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Eurocastle Investment Limited    ECT   GB00B94QM994

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

(ECT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 03:10am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019

Guernsey, 29 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 22 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 10,619 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.62 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

22/07/2019

BATE

73

7.62

556

XLON

400

7.62

3,048

CHIX

97

7.62

739

TRQX

289

7.62

2,202

Total

859

7.62

6,546

23/07/2019

BATE

74

7.62

564

XLON

1,809

7.63

13,808

CHIX

101

7.62

770

TRQX

293

7.60

2,227

Total

2,277

7.63

17,369

24/07/2019

BATE

75

7.60

570

XLON

2,021

7.60

15,360

CHIX

110

7.60

836

TRQX

302

7.60

2,295

Total

2,508

7.60

19,061

25/07/2019

BATE

85

7.62

648

XLON

1,978

7.59

15,017

CHIX

138

7.62

1,052

TRQX

306

7.61

2,328

Total

2,507

7.60

19,044

26/07/2019

BATE

86

7.52

647

XLON

1,921

7.68

14,749

CHIX

181

7.66

1,386

TRQX

280

7.65

2,141

Total

2,468

7.67

18,923

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,842,131 (equal to 30.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,637,898, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 22 July 2019 and 26 July 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

22/07/2019

TRQX

123

7.62

937.26

XLON

200

7.62

1,524.00

CHIX

97

7.62

739.14

BATE

73

7.62

556.26

TRQX

130

7.62

990.60

TRQX

36

7.62

274.32

XLON

64

7.62

487.68

XLON

136

7.62

1,036.32

Total

859

7.62

6,545.58

23/07/2019

XLON

304

7.64

2,322.56

XLON

525

7.64

4,011.00

XLON

355

7.64

2,712.2

XLON

200

7.62

1,524.00

CHIX

101

7.62

769.62

BATE

62

7.62

472.44

BATE

12

7.62

91.44

XLON

425

7.62

3,238.50

TRQX

293

7.60

2,226.80

Total

2,277

7.63

17,368.56

24/07/2019

XLON

990

7.60

7,524.00

XLON

461

7.60

3,503.60

XLON

361

7.60

2,743.60

TRQX

302

7.60

2,295.20

XLON

111

7.60

843.60

CHIX

110

7.60

836.00

XLON

77

7.60

585.20

BATE

75

7.60

570.00

XLON

21

7.60

159.60

Total

2,508

7.60

19,060.80

25/07/2019

XLON

728

7.60

5,532.80

XLON

373

7.60

2,834.80

XLON

339

7.58

2,569.62

XLON

327

7.60

2,485.2

TRQX

130

7.58

985.40

CHIX

123

7.62

937.26

TRQX

100

7.58

758.00

XLON

100

7.54

754.00

BATE

85

7.62

647.70

TRQX

69

7.70

531.30

XLON

65

7.56

491.40

XLON

46

7.58

348.68

CHIX

15

7.62

114.30

TRQX

7

7.60

53.20

Total

2,507

7.60

19,043.66

26/07/2019

XLON

500

7.68

3,840.00

XLON

384

7.72

2,964.48

XLON

275

7.54

2,073.50

XLON

216

7.72

1,667.52

CHIX

181

7.66

1,386.46

TRQX

175

7.66

1,340.50

XLON

130

7.70

1,001.00

XLON

116

7.66

888.56

XLON

100

7.72

772.00

XLON

100

7.72

772.00

XLON

100

7.70

770.00

BATE

86

7.52

646.72

TRQX

68

7.60

516.80

TRQX

37

7.66

283.42

Total

2,468

7.67

18,922.96

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 07:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
03:10aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 26 July 2019
PU
03:00aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/22SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019
PU
07/22EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/15SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019
PU
07/15EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/09TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
07/08SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 5 July 2019
PU
07/08EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week en..
GL
07/01SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 109 M
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
EV / Sales2018 -
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
Capitalization 328 M
Chart EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eurocastle Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,99  €
Last Close Price 7,52  €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Goodrich Chief Financial Officer
Simon J. Thornton Independent Director
Randal Alan Nardone Director
Peter M. Smith Director
Jason Sherwill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED17.87%365
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.21%47 434
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.29%39 164
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.73%35 846
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.26%30 537
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.30%30 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group