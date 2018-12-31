Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 December 2018

12/31/2018 | 09:14am CET

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 December 2018

Guernsey, 31 December 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 24 December 2018 and 28 December 2018, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,097 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 6.00 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Total

Following the above transactions:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 24/12/2018

Total

27/12/2018

Total

28/12/2018

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

Average Price

3

5.98

18

1,832

6.00

11,360

128

6.00

768

63

5.98

377

2,086

6.00

12,523

34

6.02

205

1,590

5.99

9,522

128

6.00

768

208

5.99

1,246

1,960

5.99

11,741

BATE

31

5.92

184

XLON

1,817

6.01

10,914

CHIX

134

5.92

793

TRQX

69

5.92

408

2,051

6.00

12,299

Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQX

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,657,111 (equal to 29.2% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,156,251, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 24 December 2018 and 28 December 2018:

Total

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

208

6.04

1,256.32

208

6.00

1,248.00

57

6.00

342.00

500

6.00

3,000.00

53

6.00

318.00

750

6.00

4,500.00

226

6.00

1,356.00

18

6.00

108.00

3

5.98

17.94

63

5.98

376.74

2,086

6.00

12,523.00

196

6.02

1,179.92

34

6.02

204.68

61

6.02

367.22

181

6.02

1,089.62

128

6.00

768.00

184

5.98

1,100.32

86

5.98

514.28

106

5.98

633.88

115

5.98

687.70

443

5.98

2,649.14

150

5.98

897.00

147

5.98

879.06

72

5.98

430.56

57

5.96

339.72

1,960

5.99

11,741.10

XLON

625

6.08

3,800.00

XLON

465

6.00

2,790.00

XLON

75

5.96

447.00

XLON

77

5.94

457.38

TRQX

69

5.92

408.48

BATE

31

5.92

183.52

CHIX

134

5.92

793.28

XLON

182

5.94

1,081.08

XLON

186

5.94

1,104.84

XLON

207

5.96

1,233.72

2,051

6.00

12,299.30

XLON

BATE

TRQX

XLON

CHIX

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

TRQX

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

CHIX

XLON

CHIX

XLON

XLON

CHIX

BATE

TRQX

Platform code

24/12/2018

27/12/2018

Total

28/12/2018

Total

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 08:13:01 UTC
