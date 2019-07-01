Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019

07/01/2019 | 03:23am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019

Guernsey, 1 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 24 June 2019 and 28 June 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 5,246 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

24/06/2019

BATE

2

7.18

14

XLON

1,223

7.16

8,754

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

1,225

7.16

8,768

25/06/2019

BATE

317

7.14

2,263

XLON

506

7.14

3,613

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

823

7.14

5,876

26/06/2019

BATE

2

7.10

14

XLON

1,151

7.10

8,172

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

1,153

7.10

8,186

27/06/2019

BATE

2

7.04

14

XLON

1,054

6.98

7,360

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

1,056

6.98

7,374

28/06/2019

BATE

2

6.98

14

XLON

987

7.00

6,913

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

Total

989

7.00

6,927

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,809,984 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,670,045, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 24 June 2019 and 28 June 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

24/06/2019

XLON

203

7.18

1,457.54

BATE

2

7.18

14.36

XLON

428

7.18

3,073.04

XLON

249

7.18

1,787.82

XLON

205

7.10

1,455.50

XLON

28

7.10

198.80

XLON

83

7.10

589.30

XLON

27

7.10

191.70

Total

1,225

7.16

8,768.06

25/6/2019

XLON

294

7.14

2,099.16

BATE

317

7.14

2,263.38

XLON

210

7.14

1,499.40

XLON

2

7.08

14.16

Total

823

7.14

5,876.10

26/6/2019

XLON

368

7.10

2,612.8

XLON

202

7.10

1,434.2

XLON

109

7.10

773.9

XLON

201

7.10

1,427.1

XLON

103

7.10

731.3

BATE

2

7.10

14.2

XLON

168

7.10

1,192.8

Total

1,153

7.10

8,186.30

27/6/2019

BATE

2

7.04

14.08

XLON

77

6.9

531.3

XLON

183

6.96

1,273.68

XLON

202

6.98

1,409.96

XLON

16

6.98

111.68

XLON

70

6.98

488.6

XLON

80

6.98

558.4

XLON

189

6.98

1,319.22

XLON

47

7.02

329.94

XLON

2

7.02

14.04

XLON

143

7.04

1,006.72

XLON

45

7.04

316.8

Total

1,056

6.98

7,374.42

28/6/2019

BATE

2

6.98

13.96

XLON

197

6.9

1,359.3

XLON

192

7.02

1,347.84

XLON

201

7.02

1,411.02

XLON

100

7.04

704

XLON

182

7.04

1,281.28

XLON

115

7.04

809.6

Total

989

7.00

6,927.00

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:22:07 UTC
