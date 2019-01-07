Log in
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED (ECT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/07 10:51:30 am
6.4500 EUR   +2.06%
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019

01/07/2019 | 04:49am EST

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 January 2019

Guernsey, 7 January 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 5,911 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 6.31 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement 31/12/2018

Total

02/01/2019

Total

03/01/2019

Total

04/01/2019

Total

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

BATE

XLON

CHIX

TRQX

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

Average Price

0

-

-

1,839

6.28

11,540

73

6.38

466

0

-

-

1,912

6.28

12,006

86

6.36

547

843

6.35

5,351

150

6.36

954

58

6.36

369

1,137

6.35

7,220

100

6.34

634

1,488

6.35

9,444

140

6.36

890

166

6.37

1,057

1,894

6.35

12,025

BATE

0

-

-

XLON

968

6.27

-

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

0

-

-

968

6.27

6,071

Platform code

BATE XLON CHIX TRQXFollowing the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362

  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,663,022 (equal to 29.2% of the Company's share capital)

  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,150,340, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 31 December 2018 and 4 January 2019:

Platform code

31/12/2018

Total

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

30

6.38

191.42

20

6.38

127.61

186

6.28

1,167.20

169

6.28

1,060.52

174

6.28

1,091.89

173

6.28

1,085.62

172

6.28

1,079.34

180

6.28

1,129.55

49

6.28

307.49

163

6.28

1,022.87

173

6.28

1,085.62

15

6.38

95.71

8

6.38

51.04

188

6.28

1,179.75

83

6.28

520.85

83

6.28

520.85

46

6.28

288.66

1,912

6.28

12,005.98

CHIX

38

6.36

241.68

BATE

43

6.36

273.48

XLON

570

6.36

3,625.20

CHIX

64

6.36

407.04

BATE

43

6.36

273.48

TRQX

58

6.36

368.88

CHIX

45

6.36

286.20

CHIX

3

6.36

19.08

XLON

179

6.32

1,131.28

XLON

94

6.32

594.08

1,137

6.35

7,220.40

32

6.42

205.44

CHIX

CHIX

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

CHIX

CHIX

XLON

XLON

XLON

XLON

02/01/2019

Total

03/01/2019

CHIX

TRQX

62

6.42

398.04

XLON

212

6.38

1,352.56

XLON

36

6.38

229.68

XLON

239

6.38

1,524.82

XLON

259

6.38

1,652.42

XLON

11

6.36

69.96

BATE

100

6.34

634.00

TRQX

104

6.34

659.36

CHIX

108

6.34

684.72

XLON

224

6.32

1,415.68

XLON

227

6.32

1,434.64

XLON

280

6.30

1,764.00

Total

1,894

6.35

12,025.32

04/01/2019

XLON

516

6.30

3,250.80

XLON

112

6.24

698.88

XLON

99

6.24

617.76

XLON

241

6.24

1,503.84

Total

968

6.27

6,071.28

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:48:09 UTC
