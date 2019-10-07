Log in
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019

10/07/2019 | 04:07am EDT

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019

Guernsey, 7 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 14,647 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.37 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most

Platform code

Volume

Volume Weighted

Gross Value (€)

recent announcement

Average Price

30/09/2019

BATE

300

7.44

2,232

XLON

2,502

7.43

18,587

CHIX

113

7.44

841

TRQX

118

7.44

878

Total

3,033

7.43

22,538

01/10/2019

BATE

304

7.42

2,256

XLON

2,543

7.42

18,867

CHIX

108

7.42

801

TRQX

114

7.42

846

Total

3,069

7.42

22,770

02/10/2019

BATE

339

7.34

2,488

XLON

2,804

7.38

20,682

CHIX

0

-

-

TRQX

115

7.34

844

Total

3,258

7.37

24,014

03/10/2019

BATE

344

7.31

2,513

XLON

2,077

7.32

15,203

CHIX

145

7.34

1,064

TRQX

92

7.34

675

Total

2,658

7.32

19,456

04/10/2019

BATE

350

7.30

2,555

XLON

2,042

7.28

14,863

CHIX

147

7.30

1,073

TRQX

90

7.30

657

Total

2,629

7.28

19,148

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,900,700 (equal to 34.1% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,478,738 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019:

Platform code

Volume

Price

Gross Value (€)

30/09/2019

XLON

7

7.42

51.94

XLON

20

7.42

148.40

CHIX

113

7.44

840.72

TRQX

118

7.44

877.92

BATE

300

7.44

2,232.00

XLON

1,102

7.44

8,198.88

XLON

167

7.42

1,239.14

XLON

1,206

7.42

8,948.52

3,033

7.43

22,537.52

01/10/2019

BATE

304

7.42

2,255.68

CHIX

108

7.42

801.36

TRQX

114

7.42

845.88

XLON

408

7.42

3,027.36

XLON

266

7.42

1,973.72

XLON

325

7.42

2,411.50

XLON

247

7.42

1,832.74

XLON

1,043

7.42

7,739.06

XLON

100

7.40

740.00

XLON

154

7.42

1,142.68

3,069

7.42

22,769.98

02/10/2019

BATE

232

7.34

1,702.88

BATE

107

7.34

785.38

TRQX

115

7.34

844.10

XLON

388

7.38

2,863.44

XLON

547

7.38

4,036.86

XLON

388

7.38

2,863.44

XLON

4

7.38

29.52

XLON

131

7.38

966.78

XLON

86

7.38

634.68

XLON

100

7.38

738.00

XLON

89

7.38

656.82

XLON

111

7.38

819.18

XLON

298

7.38

2,199.24

XLON

25

7.34

183.50

XLON

100

7.34

734.00

XLON

100

7.34

734.00

XLON

75

7.34

550.50

XLON

100

7.38

738.00

XLON

100

7.38

738.00

XLON

100

7.38

738.00

XLON

62

7.38

457.56

3,258

7.37

24,013.88

03/10/2019

BATE

192

7.28

1,397.76

BATE

152

7.34

1,115.68

CHIX

145

7.34

1,064.30

TRQX

92

7.34

675.28

XLON

280

7.28

2,038.40

XLON

76

7.28

553.28

XLON

142

7.28

1,033.76

XLON

41

7.28

298.48

XLON

33

7.30

240.90

XLON

31

7.30

226.30

XLON

69

7.30

503.70

XLON

19

7.30

138.70

XLON

49

7.30

357.70

XLON

1,300

7.34

9,542.00

XLON

37

7.30

270.10

2,658

7.32

19,456.34

04/10/2019

XLON

611

7.30

4,460.30

XLON

427

7.26

3,100.02

XLON

397

7.26

2,882.22

BATE

350

7.30

2,555.00

XLON

250

7.30

1,825.00

XLON

222

7.26

1,611.72

XLON

100

7.30

730.00

CHIX

98

7.30

715.40

TRQX

90

7.30

657.00

CHIX

49

7.30

357.70

XLON

30

7.26

217.80

XLON

5

7.26

36.30

2,629

7.28

19,148.46

Disclaimer

Eurocastle Investment Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:06:03 UTC
