EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019

Guernsey, 7 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 14,647 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.37 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Gross Value (€) recent announcement Average Price 30/09/2019 BATE 300 7.44 2,232 XLON 2,502 7.43 18,587 CHIX 113 7.44 841 TRQX 118 7.44 878

Total 3,033 7.43 22,538 01/10/2019 BATE 304 7.42 2,256 XLON 2,543 7.42 18,867 CHIX 108 7.42 801 TRQX 114 7.42 846

Total 3,069 7.42 22,770 02/10/2019 BATE 339 7.34 2,488 XLON 2,804 7.38 20,682 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 115 7.34 844

Total 3,258 7.37 24,014 03/10/2019 BATE 344 7.31 2,513 XLON 2,077 7.32 15,203 CHIX 145 7.34 1,064 TRQX 92 7.34 675