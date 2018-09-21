Eurocommercial Properties : 21/09/2018 - Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 21 September 2018

AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

Eurocommercial has announced that the agenda for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 6 November 2018 published today includes two resolutions on corporate governance.

The first resolution will be to modernise the Articles of Association so that the Company is aligned with the current Netherlands Corporate Governance Code. Eurocommercial also proposes to repurchase and cancel the Priority Shares and to amend the Articles of Association of the Company to reflect this. Shareholders and holders of depositary receipts will be invited to vote on both these resolutions in November's meeting.

The Board of the Priority Foundation proposes that the powers attached to its Priority Shares be, as with other similar companies, transferred to the Supervisory Board which, together with the Board of Management, fully supports the proposal. These powers relate to the issue of new shares and related exclusion of pre-emptive rights, and the nomination of directors of the Company. The Board of the Priority Foundation will dissolve the Priority Foundation entirely after cancellation of the Priority Shares.

The proposals are made after seeking the views of investors and reflecttoday's corporate governancepreferences.

Eurocommercial has also published today its 2017/2018 Annual Report via its website. To download a copy of the report, and for more detailed information about the proposed corporate governance changes and the AGM Agenda with the Notes, please visit:www.eurocommercialproperties.com

