EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES
Eurocommercial Properties : 21/09/2018 - Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

09/21/2018 | 09:39am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 21 September 2018

Release: Before opening of Euronext

AGENDA FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.

Eurocommercial has announced that the agenda for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 6 November 2018 published today includes two resolutions on corporate governance.

The first resolution will be to modernise the Articles of Association so that the Company is aligned with the current Netherlands Corporate Governance Code. Eurocommercial also proposes to repurchase and cancel the Priority Shares and to amend the Articles of Association of the Company to reflect this. Shareholders and holders of depositary receipts will be invited to vote on both these resolutions in November's meeting.

The Board of the Priority Foundation proposes that the powers attached to its Priority Shares be, as with other similar companies, transferred to the Supervisory Board which, together with the Board of Management, fully supports the proposal. These powers relate to the issue of new shares and related exclusion of pre-emptive rights, and the nomination of directors of the Company. The Board of the Priority Foundation will dissolve the Priority Foundation entirely after cancellation of the Priority Shares.

The proposals are made after seeking the views of investors and reflecttoday's corporate governancepreferences.

Eurocommercial has also published today its 2017/2018 Annual Report via its website. To download a copy of the report, and for more detailed information about the proposed corporate governance changes and the AGM Agenda with the Notes, please visit:www.eurocommercialproperties.com

About Eurocommercial

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. is a Euronext-quoted property investment company and one of Europe's mostexperienced retail property investors. Founded in 1991, Eurocommercial currently owns and operates 29 retailproperties in Belgium, France, Italy, and Sweden with total assets of €4.1 billion.

For additional information please contact:

Jeremy Lewis

Chief Executive

+44 20 7925 7860

Evert Jan van Garderen

Finance Director

+31 20 530 6030

Anna Davies

Director Investor Relations

+44 7789 637174

Disclaimer

Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:38:08 UTC
