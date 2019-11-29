Eurocommercial Properties : 29/11/2019 - Eurocommercial project updates and election of stock dividend

PRESS RELEASE
Date: 29 November 2019
Release: Before opening of Euronext Amsterdam
PROJECT UPDATES AND ELECTION OF STOCK DIVIDEND
On 28 November, Eurocommercial inaugurated the extensions of Curno shopping centre and Cremona Po in time for Black Friday.
Le Cucine di Curno, a modern food hall dedicated to the world of gastronomy
Curno shopping centre has just opened an innovative food hall offering a distinctive and modern gastronomic experience with 17 restaurants, 600 seats and thematic internal and external areas dedicated to children. The new 5,283m² "Cucine di Curno" has dramatic and sustainable designs under a luminous 17-metre high dome.
The hall will offer customers a great variety of food to enjoy and Celebrity Chef Andrea Mainardi will open his first restaurant in a shopping centre together with a cooking school which he will run together with co-star Chef Matteo Torretta.
The food hall will host a large programme of activities and events throughout the year.
Inauguration of shopping village next to Cremona Po
On 28 November, Eurocommercial inaugurated its new 10,900m² shopping village next to Cremona Po which will complement and strengthen the existing 34,506m² shopping centre (including the hypermarket) and existing 8,057m² retail park.
The extension provides three new buildings and will see the arrival of Decathlon, Brico, Burger King and other major retailers.
Cremona Po is expected to host 6 million visitors by the end of 2020.
Eurocommercial submits plans for Woluwe extension
Eurocommercial Properties has submitted a formal planning application to the Brussels region for the extension of the Woluwe Shopping centre.
The northern extension is a mixed-use project of in total 38,000m² gross area, adding a net addition of 8,000m² GLA retail floorspace alongside a hundred new apartments, a new two storey underground parking and an integrated metro station extension for improved accessibility. In addition, attention is paid to the exterior spaces providing a dedicated public playground, terraces and extensive roofgardens for the future residents. The retail part of the project will see the arrival of significant new international brands.
New openings at Fiordaliso, Milan
Following works which included the reduction of the hypermarket, construction of new units and the restyling of 24 stores, H&M has opened a 2,900m² store featuring its full retail range including H&M Home. Primark will open its second Eurocommercial store in Italy at Fiordaliso on 4th December 2019.
Take-up of stock dividend announcement
For the financial year ended 30 June 2019, holders of depositary receipts representing 12.1% of the issued share capital (2018: 12.5%) have opted to take up 395,441 depositary receipts at an issue price of € 32.70 per depositary receipt from the Company's share premium reserve, instead of a cash dividend of € 2.18 per depositary receipt. As a result, the Company's shareholders' equity will increase by € 12.9 million.
The dividend will be paid on Friday 29 November.
As a reminder, over June and July 2019, Eurocommercial Properties N.V. bought 835,420 depositary receipts at an average price of € 23.94.
As at the date of this press release, the Company has 49,311,844 depositary receipts outstanding, with a further 506,935 depositary receipts held in treasury.
Eurocommercial will report its 2019/2020 Half Year Results on 6 February 2020 at 8.00 hours CET.
For additional information please contact:
|
|
Jeremy Lewis
|
Chief Executive
|
+44
|
20 7925 7860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evert Jan van Garderen
|
Finance Director
|
+31
|
20 530 6030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valerie Jacob
|
Director Investor Relations and
|
+44
|
20 7925 7860
|
|
Corporate Development
|
|
|
|
|
Website: www.eurocommercialproperties.com
|
|
Disclaimer
Eurocommercial Properties NV published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:12:08 UTC