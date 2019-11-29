Eurocommercial Properties : 29/11/2019 - Eurocommercial project updates and election of stock dividend

PRESS RELEASE

Date: 29 November 2019

Release: Before opening of Euronext Amsterdam

PROJECT UPDATES AND ELECTION OF STOCK DIVIDEND

On 28 November, Eurocommercial inaugurated the extensions of Curno shopping centre and Cremona Po in time for Black Friday.

Le Cucine di Curno, a modern food hall dedicated to the world of gastronomy

Curno shopping centre has just opened an innovative food hall offering a distinctive and modern gastronomic experience with 17 restaurants, 600 seats and thematic internal and external areas dedicated to children. The new 5,283m² "Cucine di Curno" has dramatic and sustainable designs under a luminous 17-metre high dome.

The hall will offer customers a great variety of food to enjoy and Celebrity Chef Andrea Mainardi will open his first restaurant in a shopping centre together with a cooking school which he will run together with co-star Chef Matteo Torretta.

The food hall will host a large programme of activities and events throughout the year.

Inauguration of shopping village next to Cremona Po

On 28 November, Eurocommercial inaugurated its new 10,900m² shopping village next to Cremona Po which will complement and strengthen the existing 34,506m² shopping centre (including the hypermarket) and existing 8,057m² retail park.

The extension provides three new buildings and will see the arrival of Decathlon, Brico, Burger King and other major retailers.

Cremona Po is expected to host 6 million visitors by the end of 2020.

Eurocommercial submits plans for Woluwe extension

Eurocommercial Properties has submitted a formal planning application to the Brussels region for the extension of the Woluwe Shopping centre.

The northern extension is a mixed-use project of in total 38,000m² gross area, adding a net addition of 8,000m² GLA retail floorspace alongside a hundred new apartments, a new two storey underground parking and an integrated metro station extension for improved accessibility. In addition, attention is paid to the exterior spaces providing a dedicated public playground, terraces and extensive roofgardens for the future residents. The retail part of the project will see the arrival of significant new international brands.

New openings at Fiordaliso, Milan

Following works which included the reduction of the hypermarket, construction of new units and the restyling of 24 stores, H&M has opened a 2,900m² store featuring its full retail range including H&M Home. Primark will open its second Eurocommercial store in Italy at Fiordaliso on 4th December 2019.