EuroDry Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

0
11/11/2019 | 04:05pm EST

MAROUSSI, ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after the market closes in New York.

On Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "EuroDry" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2019 by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll  Free Dial In),  0(808)  238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In)  or +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In) and the access code required for the replay is: 2489743#.

Audio Webcast ‐ Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the EuroDry website (www.eurodry.gr). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.eurodry.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroDry Ltd.
EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping markets. EuroDry’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 6 vessels, including 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers, 3 Panamax drybulk carriers and 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo capacity of 453,086 dwt.

Visit the Company’s website www.eurodry.gr

Company Contact
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer EuroDry Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@eurodry.gr

Investor Relations / Financial Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: eurodry@capitallink.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
