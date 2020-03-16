Diatherix Eurofins : launches SARS-CoV-2 virus identification for the COVID-19 respiratory infection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in respiratory viral and bacterial testing, Diatherix Eurofins is excited to announce it has developed a test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of the COVID-19 respiratory infection, as part of its proprietary respiratory testing portfolio. Diatherix will begin accepting specimens for testing as of March 17, 2020.

Recognizing that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages clinicians to test for multiple causes of respiratory illness, Diatherix continues to provide testing solutions that are practical, expeditious and affordable. Specifically, Diatherix has developed the new COVID-19 Panel which includes the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with five bacterial pathogens which are known to be more prevalent and relevant to the severity of complications in both upper and lower respiratory tract infections. Further, to simplify collection for healthcare practitioners, Diatherix is ready to receive respiratory specimens, such as nasopharyngeal specimen collection methods and sputum specimen swabs. Finally, all testing will be performed pursuant to Diatherix's standard turnaround times – test results will be provided back to clinicians the same day Diatherix receives the specimen.

With Diatherix's COVID-19 Panel, clinicians will gain the ability to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 along with additional diagnostic information of synergistic bacteria. These bacterial pathogens include Chlamydophila pneumoniae, Haemophilus inﬂuenzae, including Haemophilus inﬂuenzae (type B), Moraxella catarrhalis, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Streptococcus pneumoniae, which are also known to exacerbate the recovery for high-risk patients.

Diatherix is pleased to leverage its respiratory and infectious disease expertise to help clinicians respond to the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus. Diatherix's testing solution will be available through other Eurofins U.S. clinical laboratories as well, including Boston Heart Diagnostics and EGL Genetics.

At this time, Diatherix Eurofins cannot accept specimens from the state of New York.

For more information please visit: eurofins-diatherix-covid-19.com

