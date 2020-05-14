Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eurofins Scientific SE    ERF   FR0000038259

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurofins Scientific : Announces the Success of Its Tender Offers on Its Outstanding 2022 Bonds and 2023 Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (ERF FP, unrated) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in bioanalytical testing (the “Company”), announces today the results of the tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) in respect of its EUR 500m 2.250% due 27 January 2022 bonds (ISIN: XS1174211471, the “2022 Bonds”) and its EUR 500m 3.375% due 30 January 2023 bonds (ISIN: XS1268496640, the “2023 Bonds”) (together, the “Existing Bonds”).

As at the expiration deadline (13 May 2020, 4pm CET), Eurofins had received valid tenders of EUR 332.2m in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Bonds.

The Company has decided to accept for purchase all Existing Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers. As a result of this transaction, the nominal amount of Existing Bonds currently outstanding is respectively EUR 314,233,000 for the 2022 Bonds and EUR 353,609,000 for the 2023 Bonds. Settlement of the purchase is expected to take place on 18 May 2020.

As announced on 05 May 2020 and as the size of the EUR 600m 3.75% due 17 July 2026 bonds (the “New Bonds”) exceeds the amount of bonds validly brought to the Tender Offers, Eurofins intends to apply the issuance’s net proceeds to refinance its shorter-dated debt instruments (bank lines, commercial paper - NEU CP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter “Eurofins” or “the Group”), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group’s objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
12:01pEUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Announces the Success of Its Tender Offers on Its Outstand..
BU
05/07EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : France's Eurofins launches product to detect coronavirus
RE
05/07EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Technologies launches multiplex Real-Time PCR assay for SA..
BU
05/06CORRECTING AND REPLACING : Eurofins Successfully Prices New Eur 600m Senior Unse..
BU
05/06EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Successfully Prices New EUR 600m Senior Unsecured Euro Bon..
BU
05/05EUROFINS : Announces Its Intention to Issue New Bonds of Benchmark Size to Repur..
BU
04/28EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : to enable over 20 million COVID-19 tests per month by end ..
BU
04/28EUROFINS : Scientists Develop Multiple New Solutions to Support the World's Figh..
BU
04/28EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE : 1st quarter results
CO
04/21EUROFINS TECHNOLOGIES : ' Range of Testing Kits for Serology-based Antibody Dete..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 897 M
EBIT 2020 633 M
Net income 2020 277 M
Debt 2020 3 318 M
Yield 2020 0,68%
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
EV / Sales2021 2,55x
Capitalization 10 264 M
Chart EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Duration : Period :
Eurofins Scientific SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 502,71  €
Last Close Price 572,20  €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles J. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lebras Director-Group Finance & Administration
Andreas König Chief Information Officer
Yves-Loïc Martin Non-Executive Director
Valérie Hanote Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE15.78%11 119
FISERV INC.-14.50%66 185
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.74%48 742
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.96%24 532
CINTAS CORPORATION-25.87%20 755
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-0.49%19 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group