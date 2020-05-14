Eurofins Scientific : Announces the Success of Its Tender Offers on Its Outstanding 2022 Bonds and 2023 Bonds

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (ERF FP, unrated) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in bioanalytical testing (the “Company”), announces today the results of the tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) in respect of its EUR 500m 2.250% due 27 January 2022 bonds (ISIN: XS1174211471, the “2022 Bonds”) and its EUR 500m 3.375% due 30 January 2023 bonds (ISIN: XS1268496640, the “2023 Bonds”) (together, the “Existing Bonds”).

As at the expiration deadline (13 May 2020, 4pm CET), Eurofins had received valid tenders of EUR 332.2m in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Bonds.

The Company has decided to accept for purchase all Existing Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers. As a result of this transaction, the nominal amount of Existing Bonds currently outstanding is respectively EUR 314,233,000 for the 2022 Bonds and EUR 353,609,000 for the 2023 Bonds. Settlement of the purchase is expected to take place on 18 May 2020.

As announced on 05 May 2020 and as the size of the EUR 600m 3.75% due 17 July 2026 bonds (the “New Bonds”) exceeds the amount of bonds validly brought to the Tender Offers, Eurofins intends to apply the issuance’s net proceeds to refinance its shorter-dated debt instruments (bank lines, commercial paper - NEU CP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

About Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter “Eurofins” or “the Group”), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group’s objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

