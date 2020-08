PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins has signed an agreement to buy Japanese genetics analysis company GeneTech from Noritsu Koki , Eurofins said on Friday.

GeneTech had revenues of more than 10 million euros ($11.8 million) in 2019, and Eurofins said the acquisition would make it a leader in the specialist field of non-invasive pre-natal testing (NIPT) in Japan.

