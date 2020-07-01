Log in
Eurofins Technologies : Launches Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Devices That Identify Exposure to COVID-19 in Only 10 Minutes

07/01/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of CE-IVD marked rapid point-of-care testing devices to identify a person’s past exposure to COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 10 minutes. The serology-based, finger-prick tests detect virus antibodies with a sensitivity of 94.5% from 19 days following the onset of symptoms.

The CE-IVD marked INgezim® COVID-19 CROM dual-recognition immunochromatographic assays determine the presence of total antibodies (IgG, IgA and IgM) specific to SARS-CoV-2 in a single blood, serum, and plasma sample by using nucleoprotein (N protein) as an antigen for detection of virus antibodies. The N protein is one of the most abundant early-onset proteins of the virus and is highly immunogenic, making it a reliable antigen candidate for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.

With the continued rise of new COVID-19 cases around the world, rapid, highly-sensitive, and cost-effective point-of-care testing is an essential component of healthcare measures to address the pandemic. The introduction of INgezim COVID-19 CROM is a demonstration of Eurofins´ commitment to supporting healthcare providers and national and state authorities in their ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus.

The CE-IVD marked kits include all materials required to perform the finger-prick test. The analysis can be performed outside of the laboratory, representing significant cost and time savings compared to other labor- and equipment-intensive methods. The tests are intended for use by healthcare professionals, not for self-diagnosis.

Validation of the assays was determined with a panel of more than 400 well characterised sera samples. No cross-reactivity with other respiratory coronaviruses (229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1) was detected and a specificity of 99.3% was determined.

For more information on our products, please visit the Eurofins Technologies webpage.

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange


© Business Wire 2020
