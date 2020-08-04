Eurofins Technologies : Launches Reagents for Automated Extraction of Genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA from Clinical Swab Samples

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of reagents for automated isolation of high-quality SARS-CoV-2 RNA (ribonucleic acid) from viral particles of human respiratory specimens. The reagents’ magnetic bead-based, automated method extracts and isolates virus particles and their respective RNA on many open platforms for subsequent real-time RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) analysis using approved IVD kits.

GSD NovaPrime® RNA Extraction AE1 and AE2 kits are validated for use with KingFisherTM Flex* and MGI MGISP-960 automation platforms. Compatibility testing with several other open-platform extraction instruments is underway. The kits are ideal for use with the GSD NovaPrime® SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RT-PCR clinical IVD assay for virus detection. The kits have to be validated as required by local legislation for their intended use by authorized clinical testing laboratories. A CE-IVD marked version of the kit will be released at a later stage.

As COVID-19 continues to accelerate worldwide, diagnostic laboratories face an unprecedented demand for testing capacity. Eurofins' introduction of the GSD NovaPrime® RNA Extraction kits positions laboratories to meet this demand with an easy and highly efficient extraction method that works with a large range of existing automation equipment.

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies, a proven leader in bio-molecular testing committed to the highest quality standards and technical excellence for more than 25 years, developed the assays.

