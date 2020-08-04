Log in
Eurofins Technologies : Launches Reagents for Automated Extraction of Genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA from Clinical Swab Samples

08/04/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of reagents for automated isolation of high-quality SARS-CoV-2 RNA (ribonucleic acid) from viral particles of human respiratory specimens. The reagents’ magnetic bead-based, automated method extracts and isolates virus particles and their respective RNA on many open platforms for subsequent real-time RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) analysis using approved IVD kits.

GSD NovaPrime® RNA Extraction AE1 and AE2 kits are validated for use with KingFisherTM Flex* and MGI MGISP-960 automation platforms. Compatibility testing with several other open-platform extraction instruments is underway. The kits are ideal for use with the GSD NovaPrime® SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RT-PCR clinical IVD assay for virus detection. The kits have to be validated as required by local legislation for their intended use by authorized clinical testing laboratories. A CE-IVD marked version of the kit will be released at a later stage.

As COVID-19 continues to accelerate worldwide, diagnostic laboratories face an unprecedented demand for testing capacity. Eurofins' introduction of the GSD NovaPrime® RNA Extraction kits positions laboratories to meet this demand with an easy and highly efficient extraction method that works with a large range of existing automation equipment.

Eurofins GeneScan Technologies, a proven leader in bio-molecular testing committed to the highest quality standards and technical excellence for more than 25 years, developed the assays.

For detailed information on our products, please visit the Eurofins Technologies webpage.

* KingFisherTM is a registered trademark of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.


© Business Wire 2020
