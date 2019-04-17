EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
04/17/2019 | 06:20am EDT
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 18, 2019
German: http://www.eurokai.de
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019
German: http://www.eurokai.de
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 18, 2019
German: http://www.eurokai.de
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019
German: http://www.eurokai.de
