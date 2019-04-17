Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Eurokai GmbH & Co KGaA    EUK3   DE0005706535

EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA

(EUK3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.04.2019 / 12:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 18, 2019 German: http://www.eurokai.de

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://www.eurokai.de

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 18, 2019 German: http://www.eurokai.de

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://www.eurokai.de


17.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1
21129 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.eurokai.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

801145  17.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=801145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA
06:20aEUROKAI GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
2018EUROKAI GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
2018EUROKAI GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
2017EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 3rd quarter 2017, pdf, 32.59 kB
PU
2017EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 1st half-year 2017
PU
2017EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 1st quarter 2017, pdf, 24.90 kB
PU
2016EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 1st half-year 2016
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 338 M
EBIT 2018 42,8 M
Net income 2018 38,0 M
Finance 2018 30,0 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 14,89
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 486 M
Chart EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Eurokai GmbH & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 43,5 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Eckelmann Chairman-Management Board
Winfried Steeger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Thomas Döhle Member-Supervisory Board
Max M. Warburg Member-Supervisory Board
Raetke H. Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA13.87%549
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD71.62%30 740
DP WORLD PLC--.--%14 359
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE2.05%11 786
MISC BHD--.--%7 176
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD15.35%6 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About