EuroLife Announces Formation of All European Advisory Council

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European hemp, cannabinoid, and health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has formed an independent panel of esteemed and established business consultants with a wealth of experience and knowledge across a broad range of industries. Dr. Schönleber, Mr. Spaeth, and Mr. Keil will provide direction and oversight to the execution of the Company's business plan.

"I am very pleased to announce the formation of a European Advisory Council with such a respected group of advisors as we implement our business strategy across the European landscape," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "This group of three individuals brings together impressive resumes which will enable EuroLife to advance its business objectives on a more timely and efficient basis. I look forward to working with this group as their wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts in the hemp product(s), agriculture and finance sectors, will contribute to the success of our company."

Dr. Heinz Schönleber has more than 30 years experience in agriculture and is often called upon on Germany television networks to appear as an expert in the field. He founded his first agriculture enterprise in 1990 and today leads the Schönleber Group which has an 1800-hectare land position in breeding and processing of agriculture and renewable raw materials. Dr. Schönleber is an active investor in wind energy, photovoltaics, biogas power and agricultural consulting. An expert in corporate development his focus has been in adopting new and innovative technologies and developing new markets. The Schönleber Group collaborates many research facilities in the fields of soil protection, renewable resources and other aspects of farming. For the past two years the Group has been producing CBD from hemp working with one of the largest and most innovative hemp farms in Europe.

Mr. Josed Spaeth is a certified industrial designer by trade and bring extensive experience in global development and project management to EuroLife. His considerable international network will be invaluable to the success of EuroLife's European operations and expansion. Mr. Spaeth is an expert at coordinating and managing organizations within the Hemp sector and provides oversite to the required infrastructure and design of fully compliant production facilities in a very regulated industry. In addition, Mr. Spaeth and Dr. Schönleber are members of the board of directors of the recently formed Farmhus.de which holds the Dresden Hemp facility.

Mr. Eckart Keil is an award-winning international equity and bond fund manager with more than 30 years experience. His numerous international awards include a Lipper Fund Award, a Euro-Finance Award, and the Best of Newcomer-Fund Award. Mr. Keil follows an anticyclical, value-oriented investment philosophy. Portfolio optimization, hedging, and above all, yield enhancement strategies, such as premium transactions, are his primary focus in today's low interest rate environment.

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

For additional information:

Contact: ir@eurolifebrands.com or visit EuroLifeBrands.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52169