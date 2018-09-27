DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

euromicron AG: DB Station&Service AG extends video surveillance master agreement with euromicron



27.09.2018 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nationwide support for Deutsche Bahn's security concept



euromicron Deutschland GmbH has been awarded a master agreement relating to video surveillance solutions by DB Station&Service AG. As a result, the system house subsidiary of euromicron AG will also provide support for DB's security concept in the coming years. The contract will run for a term of three years.



Frankfurt/Main / Neu-Isenburg, September 27, 2018 - euromicron Deutschland GmbH has again been awarded a contract from DB Station&Service AG to optimize existing video surveillance systems at long-distance train stations. In the open invitation to tender, the system house subsidiary of euromicron AG was able to impress DB Station&Service with its solution portfolio in the field of video surveillance. The master agreement will run for three years, with the option of renewing it for a further year. It covers delivery, installation, configuration and system integration of video surveillance systems at long-distance train stations - without interruption to ongoing operations. euromicron has already implemented cutting-edge, full-HD IP video surveillance solutions for Deutsche Bahn in the past, such as at the highly frequented central stations in Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Cologne and Nuremberg - including expansion of existing network infrastructures.



By implementing the contractually defined measures, euromicron will also support the security concept launched by Deutsche Bahn together with the German government in the future. Optimization of existing video control systems is intended to further improve surveillance inside and outside long-distance train stations and so facilitate measures by the police to prevent and prosecute crimes. DB Station&Service AG also uses the video technology to monitor operational processes and enable more precise train announcements. As a result, rail customers not only benefit from greater security, but also more efficient controlling of operations and better information.



"When existing master agreements expire at the end of their scheduled term, even tried-and-proven partners of Deutsche Bahn have to undergo and so compete with other bidders in a new invitation to tender," explains Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of the Executive Board of euromicron AG. "It's anything but a given to win a contract again in the highly sensitive field of security technology. So we're all the more delighted that we'll be able to assist Deutsche Bahn in implementing its security concept in the future, as well. The new contract is not only confirmation of our performance over the past years, but also a demonstration of the trust in the euromicron Group's strategic alignment, especially with regard to our customers' growing requirements relating to the issue of digitization," says Bettina Meyer.



About euromicron AG:

euromicron AG (



About euromicron Deutschland:

euromicron Deutschland GmbH (

Press contact at euromicron AG:

euromicron AG

Investor & Public Relations

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

Phone: +49 69 631583-0

Fax: +49 69 631583-17

E-mail: IR-PR@euromicron.de

www.euromicron.de

ISIN DE000A1K0300

WKN A1K030 Press contact at euromicron Deutschland:

euromicron Deutschland GmbH

Siemensstr. 6

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany

Phone: +49 6102 8222-0

Fax: +49 6102 8222-119

E-mail: presse@euromicron-deutschland.de

www.euromicron-deutschland.de - euromicron Deutschland GmbH has again been awarded a contract from DB Station&Service AG to optimize existing video surveillance systems at long-distance train stations. In the open invitation to tender, the system house subsidiary of euromicron AG was able to impress DB Station&Service with its solution portfolio in the field of video surveillance. The master agreement will run for three years, with the option of renewing it for a further year. It covers delivery, installation, configuration and system integration of video surveillance systems at long-distance train stations - without interruption to ongoing operations. euromicron has already implemented cutting-edge, full-HD IP video surveillance solutions for Deutsche Bahn in the past, such as at the highly frequented central stations in Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Cologne and Nuremberg - including expansion of existing network infrastructures.By implementing the contractually defined measures, euromicron will also support the security concept launched by Deutsche Bahn together with the German government in the future. Optimization of existing video control systems is intended to further improve surveillance inside and outside long-distance train stations and so facilitate measures by the police to prevent and prosecute crimes. DB Station&Service AG also uses the video technology to monitor operational processes and enable more precise train announcements. As a result, rail customers not only benefit from greater security, but also more efficient controlling of operations and better information."When existing master agreements expire at the end of their scheduled term, even tried-and-proven partners of Deutsche Bahn have to undergo and so compete with other bidders in a new invitation to tender," explains Bettina Meyer, Spokeswoman of the Executive Board of euromicron AG. "It's anything but a given to win a contract again in the highly sensitive field of security technology. So we're all the more delighted that we'll be able to assist Deutsche Bahn in implementing its security concept in the future, as well. The new contract is not only confirmation of our performance over the past years, but also a demonstration of the trust in the euromicron Group's strategic alignment, especially with regard to our customers' growing requirements relating to the issue of digitization," says Bettina Meyer.euromicron AG ( www.euromicron.de ) is a medium-sized technology group. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and so successfully achieve digitization. With its solutions for Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and associated Smart Services, euromicron is the partner to small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations. Tailor-made, innovative technology solutions are a core competence of euromicron. Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers networked and overarching solutions from a single source. euromicron thus helps its customers increase their agility and efficiency, as well as develop new business models. The technology group is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, has been listed on the stock exchange since 1998 and employs around 1,800 people at 30 locations worldwide. The euromicron Group comprises 16 subsidiaries. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR332.9 million in fiscal year 2017.euromicron Deutschland GmbH ( www.euromicron-deutschland.de ) is a subsidiary of euromicron AG. With its headquarters in Neu-Isenburg and a comprehensive, nationwide network of branch offices, it is one of the leading German system houses in the future market of the Internet of Things. Its business focuses on cross-industry all-round solutions in the field of Smart Building technologies in the areas of networks, IT security, communication and security systems. Its customers include well-known European carriers and utilities, private enterprises from the fields of transportation and logistics, public enterprises and authorities, institutions and establishments in the healthcare sector, banks and insurance companies.

27.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

